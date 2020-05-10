MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported a total of 290 COVID-19 cases in the nine-county region Sunday, up from 285 on Saturday.
Statewide 20 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the overall death toll in the state to 578.
In south-central Minnesota, Faribault County reported an additional two cases, bringing the total there to 12. Blue Earth County had one additional case, with a total of 65. Le Sueur and Sibley counties had one additional case each, bringing those county totals to 29 and 4, respectively.
There were no additional deaths reported for the nine-county region. Seven cumulative deaths have been reported, with two in Nicollet and one in Brown County. Martin County has the highest number of cases, at 112, with four deaths.
Assisted living facility residents remain the most vulnerable, making up about 80% of the state's deaths.
Statewide, MDH reported 11,271 cases, up from 10,790 on Saturday. That increase is a drop from a four-day streak of over 700 additional cases since Wednesday. Sunday’s positive cases grew by 481. A total of 1,360 health care workers in Minnesota have tested positive for the virus.
Slightly over half, or 6,882 of all positive cases reported in Minnesota are patients no longer needing isolation. A total of 1,657 people have been hospitalized, with 434 remaining hospitalized as of Sunday — 199 of those are currently being treated in intensive care.
Adults between the ages of 30-39 have made up the largest age group of positive cases, at 19%.
Many of the recent outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hotspots, uncovering more infections.
In southwestern Nobles County, where an outbreak hit Worthington’s massive JBS pork plant, about 1 in 18 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In mid-April, there were just a handful of cases. On Sunday, there were 1,255 confirmed cases; the numbers were still increasing, though at a slower rate than in previous weeks.
Minnesota health officials said the state now has the capacity to run 10,000 tests a day for COVID-19, but the state isn’t yet reporting testing totals anywhere near that level.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told MPR News on Friday that the lower-than-expected testing could be because of earlier messaging to the public that tests were limited because of a lack of supplies. "Testing’s available, and providers are telling us that people aren’t coming in. So people aren’t availing themselves of the testing capacity that’s there," she said. "And we need to do better. We need to do more outreach to make sure people know they can and should be getting tested if they have symptoms.”
