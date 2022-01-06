MANKATO — This week’s COVID-19 metrics indicate south-central Minnesota is in the early stages of yet another wave of hospitalizations and high case counts, this time driven by the omicron variant.
The nine-county region was in more encouraging territory in late 2021 as a delta-driven wave wound down. Around the same time, though, omicron started rapidly spreading in the Twin Cities metro just as it has done everywhere else it’s been found.
It took a couple weeks for omicron to rise in south-central Minnesota metrics, but rising case, positivity rate and other indicators all set off alarm bells by Thursday.
“The last week, this week after the holidays, we’ve definitely seen an increase in COVID-19 positive patients we’re seeing in urgent care,” said Dr. Katie Anderson, urgent care and COVID-19 lead physician at Mankato Clinic.
Omicron being the dominant variant in Minnesota already, plus what she’s seeing in patients, point toward omicron being the cause.
“We’ve been seeing it spread a lot faster," Anderson said. "People are getting sick within a day or two of getting exposed, and we’re seeing entire households testing positive.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose rapidly statewide over the last week, according to state data. There were 1,469 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, compared to 1,319 a week before.
Combined with non-COVID hospitalizations, the high numbers leave every region in the state with minimally staffed intensive-care unit beds available. The south-central region had one staffed ICU bed available as of Thursday.
Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester and Mankato are among those experiencing the strain. Mayo in Rochester is treating more than 150 patients with COVID-19 complications, the highest level it’s dealt with during the pandemic.
In Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest region, which includes Mankato, 28 patients are being treated for COVID-19. As has long been the case, unvaccinated patients account for the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“Mayo Clinic hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months and in recent weeks we have seen increases in the number of COVID-19 patients needing care and that number is expected to increase because of the omicron variant,” said Kelley Luckstein of Mayo Clinic’s department of public affairs in a statement.
Weekly case totals and positivity rates are trending in the same worrying direction. Both are helpful indicators for anticipating upcoming hospitalization and death trends.
Nailing down exactly how much the case numbers and positivity rates worsened this week is more challenging than usual due to delayed reporting related to the holidays. The available data, however, offers further evidence of the omicron spike starting.
Weekly case data from the Minnesota Department of Health showed new cases rose from 698 last week to 898 this week in the south-central region. The plateau in cases the region was seeing in past weeks was swiftly canceled out by omicron, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
“This is not what we would expect if the prior trends of delta had continued,” he said. “This is exactly what we’d expect with a new variant like omicron taking over.”
Positivity rates, which measure the percent of positive tests, rose in the region from an already high 10.1% last week to 13.1% this week. Lower testing levels in the region explain some of the rise, but it would’ve taken a huge jump in testing to offset the sharp case rise.
Based on how omicron played out elsewhere, Wingert expects the situation to continue to get worse in the coming weeks. He likened omicron to a bad weather event, with the drizzle of past weeks giving way to rain now and approaching thunder.
“It’s going to be nasty and at some point it may well become a tornado,” he said. “ … It’s here, and at this point we have to do our best to weather this storm and not make things even worse.”
If there is a bright side, it stems from how transmissible omicron has been wherever it's gone. The same worries related to how sharply it will cause cases and hospitalizations to rise make the decline afterward likely to be sharp as well.
Getting to that point without major disruptions in health care and other industries will be the issue early in 2022. Even if omicron appears generally less mild than delta — especially for vaccinated people — its rapid spread could make more total hospitalizations likely.
“The overall direction (the metrics are) pointing to is quite obvious across the whole country and Minnesota,” Wingert said. “All of it says to hunker down and get ready for difficult times in the next month to 1½ months.”
Apart from getting vaccinated, wearing masks indoors and avoiding large gatherings, Anderson said people can also help the health care system by seeking testing at the Mankato armory or other sites rather than urgent cares or emergency rooms when symptoms are mild.
Health care providers are trying to reserve resources for more serious cases.
Another thing people can do, Anderson said, is practice patience at clinics, urgent cares and hospitals. Between omicron spreading, influenza being back in full swing and all other needs, providers continue to contend with increased patient loads.
“Due to the high volumes, there are longer wait times,” Anderson said. “We’re all trying to do the best we can to take care of the patients in our community.”
