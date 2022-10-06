MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 outlook looks far rosier so far this fall than it did in each of the last two years.
Area counties combined for 178 newly confirmed cases between Sept. 25-Oct. 1, the most recent week of data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. It was the sixth straight week in which the nine-county region had a decline in cases.
A year ago the region combined for 816 new cases during the same weekly period.
Although many cases now aren't reported in official numbers due to at-home tests, other metrics also look more promising now than in previous years. Neither hospitalizations nor deaths from COVID-19 are spiking as of yet.
Low levels of COVID-19 in wastewater — a leading indicator in predicting trends — combined with declining case counts have Minnesota in better shape than previous falls, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst who tracks pandemic trends.
"That’s great to see and it gives us a lot more hope that even if there is some new variant-fueled surge this late fall or winter, maybe it’ll start from a low enough base that it’ll be manageable," he said.
Fall 2021 and 2020 both had severe waves of the illness, leading to record number of fatalities and strained hospitals.
The recent four-week period between Aug. 28 and Oct. 1 resulted in 10 residents in south-central Minnesota dying from COVID-19. The same period in 2020 had 19 fatalities, while 2021 had 20, according to data from the health department.
The region's latest fatalities from COVID-19 included one in Blue Earth County, two in Martin County and one in Sibley County. South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 537.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly in area counties during the most recent reporting week. Counties combined for 14, down from 16 the prior week.
South-central Minnesota's decline in cases was fueled by drops in six of the nine counties. Nicollet County's 10 cases gave it the lowest case rate among the 87 counties in Minnesota, while Watonwan County's four cases gave it the third lowest case rate in the state.
Blue Earth County wasn't too far behind. It had 40 new cases, amounting to the 12th lowest case rate in Minnesota.
