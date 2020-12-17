MANKATO — South-central Minnesota’s encouraging trend of lower COVID-19 positivity rates continued this week, with the percentage of positive tests dropping to its lowest point since late October.
The region’s nine counties combined for a 6.7% positivity rate between Dec. 9-16, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Last week’s rate was 8.7%. The rate was as high as 15% in mid-November.
The area’s positivity rate has now fallen for four straight weeks to bring all nine counties below 10% for the first time since October.
While rates higher than 5% are considered concerning and no area counties dipped below that mark, this week was a substantial improvement from last week and the four prior weeks. Compared to five counties having at least a 9% rate last week, Faribault County’s 9% rate was the highest in the region this week.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties both nearly dipped below 5%. Blue Earth County’s 5.4% rate, a drop from 8% the week before, was the lowest in south-central Minnesota. Nicollet County’s 5.7% was the next lowest, a drop from 7.5%.
Both were among the 15 counties in Minnesota with the lowest positivity rates this week. South-central Minnesota’s overall 6.7% positivity rate was also lower than Minnesota’s rate as a whole.
Derek J. Wingert, a local volunteer analyst with the COVID Tracking Project, said this week’s encouraging numbers look to be part of a “solid trend of improvements” in recent weeks. On top of the lower positivity rates in area counties, he noted how there weren’t any outliers in the county rates this week.
“Another thing that’s interesting, you’ll see that in the last month or so the degree of variability between the countries in the region seems to be decreasing a bit,” he added.
Weeks in November did have fairly large gaps between area counties with the highest and lowest positivity rates. In the week ending on Nov. 11, for example, the highest rate was 22.8% in Le Sueur County and the lowest was 4.8% in Watonwan County.
The last two weeks, in contrast, featured more tightly grouped rates from top to bottom. The difference between the high and low rates in area counties was only 3.7% and 3.6% last week and this week.
The latest positivity rates stem from fewer new tests and cases this week both statewide and in the south-central region. The nine area counties combined for 11,857 new tests between Dec. 9-16, an 18.1% drop from the 14,470 tests between Dec. 2-9.
New cases during the same periods, however, dropped by even more. The 792 new cases in the nine counties this week were a 37.2% drop from the 1,261 cases confirmed in the prior week.
Positivity rates adjust for differences in testing levels between weeks. So while the gap in new cases between the two weeks would’ve been smaller if both weeks had equal testing, this week’s lower positivity rates suggest new cases would’ve been lower than last week anyway.
Wingert, who has been tracking the pandemic’s progress in south-central Minnesota and the Upper Midwest, stressed vigilance on mitigation efforts to keep the positivity rates low. The first COVID vaccines will soon be available for health workers in the Mankato area, but health experts continue to urge masking and social distancing for the state to get through the holidays with hospital capacity intact.
And in stark contrast to the encouraging positivity rates, the surge of deaths associated with COVID shows no sign of slowing more than halfway through December. COVID deaths lag about five weeks behind cases, which means the high daily death tolls in recent weeks stem from when cases were surging statewide and in the Mankato area back in November.
South-central Minnesota didn’t have any newly confirmed COVID deaths Thursday. December, though, remains on pace to be the region's deadliest month yet for COVID.
There have been 30 confirmed COVID deaths in the region through December's first 17 days. November, the deadliest month so far, resulted in 40 total COVID deaths.
Statewide, the health department reported 83 COVID deaths Thursday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 4,658.
As happened during a different seven-day window last week, there were more COVID deaths confirmed statewide in the week ending Thursday than there were influenza deaths during the state’s worst flu season in the last decade. Minnesota had 460 COVID deaths confirmed in the last seven days, versus 440 flu deaths in the 2017-2018 season lasting about six months.
New cases have otherwise been trending down in south-central Minnesota in recent weeks. The nine area counties combined for 127 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a rise from the previous three days but far lower than the average day in November and the first week of December.
Waseca and Brown counties had the most newly confirmed cases with 19 each Thursday, according to the health department.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Waseca County — 19
- Brown County — 19
- Blue Earth County — 18
- Martin County — 16
- Faribault County — 15
- Nicollet County — 14
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Sibley County — 8
- Watonwan County — 6
