MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties started out 2021 with a rise in positivity rates for COVID-19, ending the plateau over the final two weeks of 2020.
The percentage of tests resulting in positive COVID cases rose from 5.25% to 5.7% in the nine-county region between Dec. 23-30 and Dec. 30-Jan. 6, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. A rate above 5% is considered concerning.
The rise came despite the area's two biggest counties, Blue Earth and Nicollet, having dips in their positivity rates. Blue Earth County had a more encouraging drop from 6.1% to 4.6%, while Nicollet County's drop was only from 5.6% to 5.5%.
The third area county with a lower rate this week, Sibley, had the fewest new cases per 10,000 residents in the state. It had a 5% positivity rate this week following a 5.9% rate last week.
Rates rose enough in the remaining six south-central Minnesota counties to offset the gains in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Sibley counties.
Waseca County's 9.6% rate was the highest among area counties again, a rise from 9.1% last week. Faribault and Le Sueur counties had bigger rises, going from 5% to 8.7% and 5.1% to 8.5%, respectively.
All three counties had among the 14 highest rates in the state this week. Waseca County was sixth overall, while Faribault County was 11th and Le Sueur County was 14th.
Altogether, the rate ticking up in area counties and statewide is cause for concern as Minnesota prepares to loosen restrictions, said Derek J. Wingert, a local volunteer analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
"We were on the right path, and right now it looks like we have a little bump that we don’t want to turn into something worse,” he said, adding the mitigation efforts appear to work at keeping cases and hospitalizations lower.
After closely monitoring local and state COVID numbers throughout the pandemic, Wingert said he'll be keeping an especially close eye on next week's data. Another week of testing and cases should offer more clues on what direction the pandemic is headed.
On a statewide level, Wingert pointed out the positivity rate jumped by a surprising degree. It was a contrast to the more optimistic tone struck by state officials when they announced the rollbacks on restrictions this week.
Minnesota's rate rose to 6.1% this week, after dropping to 4.6% in the week before.
“I really was hoping it was just going to be static or within a half percent up or down," Wingert said. "A 1.5% jump in Minnesota is a bit outside the threshold I was expecting."
Testing did tick up by 5.1% in area counties this week — Blue Earth County fueled it with a 55% increase. Cases rose by a greater rate than testing did in the nine counties, though, a 14.3% increase.
Four more area COVID deaths
The latest positivity rates came as four more COVID deaths were confirmed in south-central Minnesota. The three deaths in Blue Earth County and one in Nicollet County raised the area's pandemic death toll to 179.
Blue Earth County's deaths occurred in residents in their mid to late 60s, early 80s and one person over age 100, while Nicollet County's death occurred in a resident in their early 90s.
Nicollet County has had the most COVID deaths — 35 — among the south-central region's nine counties. Blue Earth County's 32 deaths are third most, behind Brown County's 33.
Blue Earth County has roughly 40,000 more people than Brown County, however, making the two counties fare vastly different in COVID deaths per 10,000 residents.
Blue Earth County has 4.7 COVID deaths per 10,000 residents, the second lowest rate in the region, compared to Brown County's 13 deaths per 10,000 residents, the highest rate in the region. Nicollet County, as the second most populous county in the region, has the third highest rate of deaths per 10,000 residents with 10.2.
Statewide, Minnesota reported another 44 COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,572.
Area counties also combined for 81 new cases Thursday. The full list of cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 22
- Faribault County — 16
- Waseca County — 12
- Le Sueur County — 9
- Brown County — 8
- Nicollet County — 7
- Sibley County — 4
- Martin County — 3
