MANKATO — This week's slightly lower COVID-19 positivity rate in area counties ended a run of three straight weeks with increases.
South-central Minnesota's positivity rate — which measures the percent of tests resulting in positive cases — had risen from 3% to 4.1% over the previous three weeks.
The rate dropped back down to 4% between Feb. 24-March 3, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
Sustained rates at 5% or below are considered encouraging. The region's combined rate has come in below 5% for the last seven weeks, hovering between 3% and 4.3% during that span.
Although the drop this week wasn't huge, it was an improvement, said Derek J. Wingert, a local volunteer analyst with the COVID Tracking Project. He's been monitoring county-by-county COVID data during the pandemic.
"It’s still good to see," he said. "Probably last week the rates were (higher) mostly because the testing fell off a cliff. We recovered some of that this week."
Drops in testing, as happened in the prior week, can make county-level positivity rates more volatile. When Nicollet County dropped from 2,096 weekly tests to 656 weekly tests between Feb. 10-17 and the following week, the county's positivity rate spiked from 1.9% to 9.8%.
The county's testing normalized a bit this week, rising back up to 1,905. Its positivity rate, in turn, dropped back down to 3.8%.
More volatile positivity rates could become more common if testing wanes, Wingert said.
Health officials still encourage people to seek testing, including regular tests for students so they don't unknowingly spread the virus in schools. With vaccinations ramping up and active case counts at their lowest points in months, however, testing could keep gradually ramping down as the pandemic comes to an end.
COVID variants are partly why officials keep stressing the importance of testing and staying vigilant against the disease's spread. As of this week, the health department confirmed 112 cases of the so-called U.K. variant and two cases of the Brazil variant in the state.
Despite the drop in the south-central region's positivity rate this week, it had a higher rate than the state average. The south-central region has generally fared better than the state in terms of positivity rates, but this week's 3% rate for the state came in lower, continuing a recent trend.
Among the nine area counties, there was also again variance in their positivity rates. All the counties with drops last week had rises this week, while all with rises last week had drops this week.
Le Sueur County's 6% rate, up from 2.8% in the previous week, was the highest among area counties. Blue Earth, Brown and Faribault counties were the other three with rises this week, though all still stayed below 5%.
Even with the rise from 2.9% to 3.5%, Blue Earth County's rate remained low. As the most populous county in the region, keeping well below 5% is a positive sign.
The five counties with lower rates this week were Nicollet, Waseca, Watonwan, Sibley and Martin. Sibley County's 1.3% rate was among the 10 lowest in the state.
Watonwan and Martin counties still had positivity rates higher than 5% despite the drops. Watonwan went from a 10.2% rate down to 5.2%, and Martin dropped from 6% to 5.5%.
