MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 positivity rate rose for the third straight week, although it remains below the key 5% threshold.
Having a positivity rate, which measures the percent of tests resulting in positive cases, at 5% or higher is considered concerning. This week's rate was the sixth straight coming in lower than 5%, but it continued February's upward trend and remained higher than the statewide rate.
Area counties combined for a 4.1% positivity rate, up from 3.8% last week and 3.5% two weeks ago, according to weekly data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The south-central region's highest recorded positivity rate was 15% in mid-November. It dipped as low as 3% between Jan. 27-Feb. 3 before starting to rise again.
The data released Thursday followed comments by an assistant state health commissioner Wednesday pointing out concerning case growth in south-central Minnesota.
"We're now beginning to see cases pick up again in some portions of the state," said Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff. "Over the past month, northwest Minnesota and south-central Minnesota have begun experiencing an increase in case growth."
Similar upward trends in the regions last year, he added, were "harbingers of the case increase last fall" across the state. He also noted the decline in cases statewide has slowed of late, a reminder for Minnesotans to seek testing when needed.
"We must remain vigilant to avoid another wave," he said. "Vaccinations are coming and continue to increase and that's fantastic news, but we're not there yet."
Data showed the nine south-central Minnesota counties had fewer new cases during the week ending Wednesday than the previous week. But the 12.2% drop in cases came during a time when testing dropped by even more.
There were 8,550 completed tests between Feb. 17-Feb. 24 in the nine counties, a 20.2% drop from the previous week. Statewide testing only dropped by 4.4% during the same period.
The most pronounced dip in testing occurred in Nicollet County, which had 69% fewer tests this week. Less testing and more cases resulted in the county's positivity rate spiking from 1.9% last week to 9.8% this week.
Nicollet County's latest rate was the eighth highest in the state. Watonwan County's 10.2% rate, up from 6.7% in the prior week, was the seventh highest in the state and the highest in the south-central region.
The two counties were among five with higher rates fueling the overall rise in the region this week. Waseca, Sibley and Martin counties were the other three with rising rates — all but Sibley's 4.9% rate came in higher than 5%.
Sibley County was consistently having the fewest new weekly cases per 10,000 residents in the state before this week. An increase in cases this week dropped it into the middle of the pack.
Four area counties, including the most populous, had more encouraging rates this week. Blue Earth County, which has by far the most residents in the area, was one of the few with more testing this week.
Combined with a drop in cases, it led to Blue Earth County's positivity rate dropping from 3.9% to 2.9%. Blue Earth County has now had a positivity rate lower than 3% in four of the last five weeks.
Le Sueur, Brown and Faribault counties were the others with lower rates this week. All came in below 4%.
