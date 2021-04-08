MANKATO — COVID-19 positivity rates remained concerningly high in south-central Minnesota and statewide this week.
A 5% rate of tests coming back positive is considered a warning sign for growing case spread. The nine south-central Minnesota counties and Minnesota as a whole have both been well above 5% over the last two weeks.
The elevated rates coincide with rising hospitalization and case counts statewide, although Mankato’s hospitalization numbers have been stable.
Minnesota’s rate rose from 5.5% between March 24-31 to 6.1% during the week ending Wednesday. South-central Minnesota’s rate, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health, rose from 6.9% to 7.1% during the same period.
The 7.1% rate would be the nine-county region’s highest since the week ending Dec. 9 resulted in 8.7%. Rates have generally been on the rise since bottoming out at 3% in early February.
The numbers are derived from the health department’s weekly COVID-19 reports featuring county-level testing data. Differences between the weekly report’s testing numbers and the state’s daily updates this week, however, add more uncertainty than usual to this week’s rate in the region.
An undercount of tests, as appears likely, would’ve led to a lower positivity rate in area counties. How much is hard to say, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
“It’s hard to be precise, but it looks like we had either a very small increase or small decrease,” he said.
With no significant swing either way, it leaves south-central Minnesota at a higher than wanted positivity rate still. The trend line in the state, meanwhile, looks to be following suit.
“The overall trends we’re seeing not far from us and within our state really should put people in a state of alarm,” Wingert said.
Recent positivity rate and case upticks have been likened to a mini-surge compared to the full-blown surge seen in fall 2020. The difference now is Minnesota could have enough vaccinated people to avoid similar case spikes — or at least that’s the hope.
A similar spike isn’t likely at this point thanks to the state’s vaccination progress, said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to reporters this week. At the same time, she referenced the state’s positive test rate being above 6% in again reminding Minnesotans to be vigilant as the pandemic meanders forward.
“We’re definitely not out of the woods yet,” she said.
Along with high positivity rates, rising statewide hospitalization totals serve as another warning light in the state’s current pandemic situation. There were 565 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state in the health department's latest numbers, including 131 needing intensive care.
The last time hospitalization totals were higher in Minnesota was January when the state was winding down from its fall surge. In what looks likely to be a sign of COVID-19 vaccines having an encouraging effect on older populations, the age of those needing hospitalizations is skewing younger.
Minnesota’s average age for hospitalizations during the pandemic is 65 years old. Between March 23-29, it was 57 years old, said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state’s epidemiologist.
Mankato’s hospital, run by Mayo Clinic Health System, hasn’t so far had a significant increase in hospitalizations. Hospitalizations are stable locally, changing by about two to three patients up or down every day, according to Dr. Gokhan Anil, regional chair of clinical practice.
“We are monitoring higher positive rates for Southern Minnesota and encouraging vaccinations, face masks and physical distancing,” he said in an emailed statement.
Based on the health department’s weekly report, Blue Earth County was one of four area counties with lower positivity rates this week than the previous week. All still had rates above 5%, though, as no county came in below that threshold this week.
Blue Earth County’s rate dropped from 8.7% to 7%, according to health department data. Nicollet, Waseca and Watonwan counties were the three others with lower rates compared to the week before, each coming in below 5.9% but above 5.5%.
The five other counties in the south-central region — Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin and Sibley — had rises in positivity rates based on the state’s weekly report. Their rates were as high as about 10% in Sibley County and as low as about 6.4% in Martin County.
