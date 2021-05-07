MANKATO — The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive remained high at area clinics this week, although regionwide numbers offer more encouragement.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest Minnesota facilities, including in Mankato, reported a 6.9% positivity rate between April 28-May 5. Mankato Clinic’s positivity rate was 6.8% during the same period.
Health experts have pointed to sustained rates below 5% as key measures in tracking whether areas have case spread under control.
While the clinic test sites remained above the 5% threshold this week, state data has indicated the combined positivity rate for south-central Minnesota was below 5% in recent weeks. The regionwide rate comes from case and test data included in the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly update.
This week’s update seemed to be missing new test totals for Faribault County, making precise regional calculations more difficult. If the county had an average testing week based on data over recent months, though, the positivity rate for south-central Minnesota this week would’ve been about 4.2%, down from about 4.4% during the previous week.
Faribault County’s testing numbers are usually a small portion of the south-central region’s overall weekly total. Even a significant drop in testing there this week — which can drive positivity rates up — would’ve still kept the regional positivity rate lower than 5% and likely below the previous week’s rate.
Overall, the health department data made for a somewhat encouraging week on the positivity rate front, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project. He’s been monitoring trends in weekly test, case and positivity rate numbers during the pandemic.
“For the most part we had moderate decreases apart from a small increase in Nicollet, a rather big increase in Sibley and to a lesser extent in Watonwan,” he said, referring to three area counties that stood out in this week’s report for different reasons.
Nicollet County’s rate remained relatively low even with the small increase. It went from 2.2% to 3.2%.
Sibley County had the biggest increase this week, rising from a healthy 2.4% to a less-so 5.9% rate on decreased testing. Watonwan County, meanwhile, had the second-biggest rise from 4.1% to 5.8% on more testing.
Le Sueur County didn’t have the biggest increase this week, but it did have the highest positivity rate overall. After a 6.8% rate between April 21-28, it rose to 7.5% between April 28-May 5.
The five other area counties had decreases in positivity rates this week — assuming Faribault County had testing levels in line with previous weekly totals. Blue Earth County’s rate lowered from 4.8% to 4.5%, a similar level of decrease as the state as a whole.
Minnesota’s overall positivity rate dipped below 5% in late April. This week, it had a 4.7% rate.
Martin County had the biggest drop in positivity rates in the south-central region and one of the biggest in the state. The county’s decrease from 10.2% to 6.7% was the fourth biggest decrease statewide.
Despite optimism about the state and region’s wave of spring cases and hospitalizations cresting, state health officials remain anxious about slowing vaccination rates. South-central Minnesota is lagging behind statewide progress for both first doses and full vaccinations.
The longer cases continue to spread among unvaccinated people, the more time the coronavirus has to mutate into something potentially more contagious, more deadly and more elusive to existing vaccines.
As state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann put it this week, each percentage point uptick on vaccinations from now on will be a big deal for Minnesota. The state was at about 57% of eligible residents with at least one vaccine dose as of Friday’s health department update, while the south-central region was at 53.1%.
