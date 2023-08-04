MANKATO — Despite upticks in hospitalizations elsewhere, south-central Minnesota hasn’t shown signs of a COVID-19 resurgence this summer.
Deaths attributed to the illness remain at their lowest levels since the pandemic began in 2020.
The nine area counties have combined for only four since mid-May, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. Fatalities occurred in Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur and Nicollet counties.
For comparison, the region had 16 deaths during roughly the same date range in 2022. In 2021, it had 15.
Apart from a small group of people who remain at high risk of serious illness, it’s been a quiet COVID-19 summer, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst who’s tracked pandemic trends.
“This is the first summer that I think for the vast overwhelming amount of the populations things have been normal,” he said.
Wastewater data remains one of the key indicators of COVID-19 trends. Southwest and southeast Minnesota have had noticeable upticks in their COVID-19 levels of late, Wingert said, but south-central Minnesota remained flat over the last six weeks.
“It’s been a long period of relative, quite low risk, so it’s been good,” he said. “Let’s hope for that to continue as long as possible.”
South-central Minnesota’s muted COVID-19 metrics contrast with what a national health official recently called the first notable uptick in about six or seven months. In an interview on NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Dr. Brendan Jackson, COVID-19 incident manager with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said a rise in early indicators and hospitalizations could be the start of a late summer wave.
The recent data made the trend look like a “ski jump at the bottom” of a downward slope, Jackson said.
A CDC map showed southern, southeastern and northeastern areas of the country having upticks in percent of positive COVID-19 tests over the past week.
Even so, the NPR program noted the unlikelihood of this wave approaching the severity of previous summer waves. The situation could change, but potential fall and winter waves will be more closely watched due to their greater magnitude in previous years.
In total, south-central Minnesota has had 605 deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic. Minnesota has had 14,911 total COVID-19 deaths, according to the health department.
Minnesota has a lower COVID fatality rate than each of its neighbors.
