MANKATO — Bambi Wuebker came to Mankato’s new COVID-19 saliva test site Friday because she hopes to reunite with her parents again soon.
“I help take care of my elderly parents, and I just want to make sure I don’t have anything so I can be with them again and take them to appointments,” she said.
The North Mankato woman recently reported for jury duty and afterward learned someone in her pool tested positive. Although she wasn't in close contact with the infected person, she went for a swab test last weekend and the result came back negative.
Another similar result from Friday's saliva test could help put her mind more at ease. Compared to the teary eyes she got from the nasal swab, she said Friday’s saliva test was easy enough.
Organizers anticipated the site's first day would draw about 500 people seeking the new testing option, part of a statewide effort to expand saliva testing.
The state leased space in Mankato’s vacant Gander Mountain store at 1940 Adams St. for the testing. Partnering with Vault Health, organizers set up 20 tables inside with supervisors making the rounds to help people through the process.
Saliva tests are just as effective as nasal swab tests and have a similar turnaround for results. One difference is how saliva tests can be self-administered, allowing for more distancing during the process.
Recipients are asked to spit enough saliva to reach a certain level in a small tube. They then seal the tube and drop it into a box on their way out, which a courier will deliver to the state’s new saliva lab in Oakdale after each testing day before results come back 24-48 hours later.
The testing, which is free, is designed to have no barriers for people and be completely noninvasive, said Shawn Baxley, Vault's vice president of field operations.
"It’s almost impossible to get it wrong because you’re just spitting,” he said.
People with insurance are still asked to fill in their information so the state can be reimbursed for costs and possibly allow for sites to remain open longer.
Pre-registrations are preferred but walk-ins are also accepted. One of the few considerations people need to keep in mind beforehand is making sure not to eat or drink anything in the half-hour before testing, Baxley said.
“The biggest tip we can give people is to hydrate as much as you can right before that 30-minute fast,” Baxley said. “The more hydrated you are, the easier it is to spit.”
Mankato’s site in the former Gander Mountain is Minnesota’s fifth saliva test location so far, with more expected to launch soon. Saliva testing will continue in Mankato through at least December from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Along with Wuebker, other locals seeking testing filed in steadily once testing began around noon Friday. The 500-test estimate on day one included 300 people who pre-registered, said Sara Severs of the State Emergency Operations Center.
William Robinson, of Mankato, bided his time at a table while waiting for his half-hour fast to end so he could start spitting. His father alerted him to the free testing, and Robinson said his roommate was planning to come in as well.
Robinson got swab tested in July when he had symptoms, although no COVID was detected at the time. He had no symptoms Friday but said it wouldn’t hurt to make sure he doesn’t have COVID.
Like Wuebker, he was glad he didn’t have to do a nasal swab again.
“(The nasal swab) went pretty far up there, and my nose was just burning for 20 minutes,” he said. “I’m very happy and excited to try this one.”
An upcoming trip was the reason David Welker sought the testing Friday, which he said was “precautionary.” He, too, was happy to see the saliva test was now an option in Mankato.
The testing comes at an important time for the area and state, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition. Hospital bed usage is rising to the point some hospitals are having to shift patients around to make room.
The next six to 12 weeks will be of paramount importance for the state, Weller said.
“We know we’re going into a pivotal spot now with winter being a month early,” he said. “People are going into close quarters now with the weather cooling off and the holidays coming.”
Getting tested when necessary, wearing masks, staying home when sick and getting an influenza vaccine are what people can do to help keep surges from happening. Expanding testing options for people on top of the other ongoing testing efforts in Mankato will help control spread, Weller said.
To register for a saliva test, visit www.mncovidtestingappt.as.me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.