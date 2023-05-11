And this too shall pass.
On Jan. 31, 2020, with six confirmed cases of a new coronavirus in the U.S., President Donald Trump’s administration declared a public health emergency. Today it ends.
“We’re done worrying about COVID,” said Mitchell Cherney, pharmacist at Lake Crystal Pharmacy. “The efforts we’ve made since 2020 have led us to be where we are now.
“There’s always the potential that it can come back, so it’s important to be prepared and stay up to date with vaccinations. But we can be a lot more comfortable with where we are now,” he said.
“It’s a possibility. It can happen ... It’s not an emergency, but it is something to be aware of.”
Sarah Berry, director for Waseca County Public Health, said people should remain current with their vaccines just as they would with any other disease.
“We’re much better able to manage it now, because vaccines, testing and treatment are available,” she said. “COVID-19 isn’t going away. It’s a disease that will remain with us much like chicken pox and influenza. We will have some sort of a cycle that we’ll better understand as time goes on. We should remain up to date on our vaccines so we’re protected.”
As of late April, adults 65 and older who received what’s known as a bivalent COVID-19 booster at least four months ago became eligible for a second dose. People with compromised immune systems also then became eligible for a second bivalent booster.
“People are still getting sick,” said Senell Jaster, general counsel compliance officer and vice president of human resources of Thrifty White Pharmacy, which has a closed-door Mankato location serving long-term care facilities. “Boosters are still available and indicated for certain populations, and I imagine that continues to evolve. We would recommend you get boosted. Do what you can to protect yourself.”
The Department of Health and Human Services remains vigilant, Cherney said, and will work to continue to help Americans to protect them from the virus and its worst impacts by supporting access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests, including for those without insurance.
For the general public, there’s not much changing now that the public health emergency order has been lifted. Consumers can expect vaccines to continue to be paid for as they’re considered preventive therapy, Cherney said. “People shouldn’t expect a change in availability and cost, at least not in the next few months.”
COVID vaccines and medications will remain free for everyone for the time being, Berry agreed. “Those assets have been pre-purchased and are being distributed free of cost until supplies run out, which won’t be for a while yet. So people can get vaccines and medication at no cost.”
One change for the public is that COVID tests are no longer required to be covered by private insurance, so there may be out-of-pocket costs for tests in the near future. “Don’t expect over-the-counter pharmacy tests to still be covered,” Cherney said.
“What is changing is that COVID-19 tests are not required to be covered by private insurance,” Berry said. “Insurance won’t be required to provide those, so there may be some costs.”
As for the COVID vaccine, everyone 6 years and older are considered up to date when they have received at least one bivalent dose, Berry said. “These bivalent doses were first released as booster doses and are now being incorporated into the normal vaccination process,” she added.
Incremental changes might be instituted with telehealth, she said. However, that option will remain for people when it makes sense for the service and the customer.
