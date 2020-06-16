MANKATO — The local tradition of a Fourth of July concert followed by fireworks appears to be the latest community celebration to fizzle out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is the no-fun city manager part," City Manager Pat Hentges told the City Council at a work session Monday. "I don't believe we can possibly do Fourth of July fireworks."
The annual Independence Day event typically draws about 4,000 people — split between Riverfront Park, where a concert of rock and orchestral music is typically held, and the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which is closed to traffic to allow fireworks viewing for people not visiting the park.
Those numbers would be far in excess of what state officials are allowing, even outdoors, in guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
With looming budget issues and overstretched Public Safety staff, the $30,000 cost of the celebration and the related crowd-control duties are also problematic, Hentges said.
Officially, the decision is to "postpone" the event, holding out hope for a community concert and fireworks around Labor Day.
Council member Jessica Hatanpa suggested that a late-summer or fall fireworks show could potentially be moved to Minnesota State University with the large parking lots used for less crowded viewing opportunities.
"That might be an option," Hentges said.
Another option would be to simply eliminate the cost of the celebration at a time when budget shortfalls are projected and property tax increases might be required. In hard times, the council needs to differentiate between necessities and "nice to have" amenities, said Council member Karen Foreman.
"I'm seeing that as a 'nice to have,'" Foreman said of the fireworks.
