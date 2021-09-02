MANKATO — New COVID-19 data showed the rate of positive tests in south-central Minnesota remained high over the last week but also more signs of slowing case growth.
The nine area counties combined to have 7.4% of tests come back positive between Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, according to weekly test data from the Minnesota Department of Health. It was a slight decrease from the 7.7% rate during the prior week.
Rates above 5%, which all nine area counties had over the last week, are considered benchmarks for concern. Compared to the 8.3% positive test rate between Aug. 11-18, however, the latest rate is an improvement.
The growth in raw cases within the region appears to be leveling off as well. Counties combined for 573 new cases between Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, a 7.1% increase from the 535 during the previous week, according to updated health department data.
This week’s numbers were a major improvement compared to prior weeks, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
“For now at least it looks like we’re starting to ease up a bit,” he said. “Things statewide were pretty much the same it looks like.”
Minnesota’s positive test rate did remain about the same during the last two weeks. The statewide rate was 6.1% most recently, compared to 6% the week before.
A break from the roughly two months of rising cases and positivity rates comes as many schools prepare to open their doors for the new academic year. Wingert noted last year had a similar leveling out then decline in cases and positivity rates around this time, followed by the worst stretch of the pandemic starting in October and peaking in November.
One of the concerns now is whether a similar pattern will emerge this fall. For now, though, the recent slowdown was encouraging.
“We have the power to make sure that doesn’t come to be — or at least make it manageable,” Wingert said.
Health officials continue to stress the need for vaccinations and other mitigation strategies as a way to keep COVID-19 spread under control. Their calls come as the more contagious delta variant keeps transmitting at high levels in all nine counties in the region, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC data from August showed 97.3% of sequenced COVID-19 tests in Minnesota found the predominant delta strain.
Caution is recommended amid delta’s continued spread, said Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious disease expert at Mayo Clinic, during a briefing with reporters Thursday.
“We know there’s a fair amount of delta infections in the community, so it’s important to wear a mask when you’re in a crowded situation, when you’re indoors,” she said.
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections after being vaccinated, especially serious cases, remain rare, she added.
“Consistent with the national findings, most hospitalized (COVID-19) patients are unvaccinated,” she said, referring to hospitalization at Mayo Clinic.
Last week’s initial testing data from the state health department came in artificially high due to a backlog of negative tests being added. The dump of negative tests skewed the region’s positivity rate low.
Updated data from the health department, which excluded the backlogged tests, showed the positivity rate dropped from about 8.3% between Aug. 11-18 to 7.7% between Aug. 18-25. The most recent week’s 7.4% rate, therefore, marked another gradual improvement even if it remained high.
Blue Earth County was among six in the region fueling the improvement. The county’s rate dropped from 7.5% to 6.5%.
Nicollet County’s positivity rate generally followed suit, dipping from 7.9% to 6.8%.
Even more local testing data from Mankato Clinic showed a 13.8% positivity rate between Aug. 25 and Sept 1, although it’s from a much different sample of people seeking testing than the countywide numbers. Countywide rates are more likely to include people seeking testing out of precaution, while a clinic’s rates are more likely to be from patients who came in with symptoms.
The four other area counties with decreases in their positive test rates over the last week were Brown County from 5.5% to 5.2%, Waseca County from 11.3% to 9.9%, Watonwan County from 10.4% to 6.4%, and Sibley County from 11.3% to 9.6%.
Le Sueur County claimed the highest positive test rate in the region this week. It rose from 8.3% to 12.4%.
The two other counties with upticks in their rates over the last week were Faribault and Martin. Faribault County’s rate rose from 8% to 8.6%, while Martin County’s increased from 4% to 6%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.