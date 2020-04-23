MANKATO — Minnesota had another sharp uptick in COVID-19 deaths and cases Thursday, although the increases came as the first signs of an expanded state testing program emerged.
Another 21 Minnesotans died with the illness and 221 were diagnosed with it, both the biggest increases yet during the pandemic. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 2,204 completed tests, the most yet.
After Gov. Tim Walz announced plans to vastly expand testing statewide Wednesday, daily cases and deaths could remain higher than what's been reported over the past month.
Despite the increased testing statewide, however, cases remained level Thursday in south-central Minnesota — the health department hasn't released testing levels by region. Cases in the nine-county region stayed at 117, a day after Blue Earth County has two new cases and Nicollet County had one.
Due to lower than hoped testing levels, health officials have long stated the state's confirmed cases were just a sliver of how many cases there actually are. More testing could at least give state leaders a better grasp of how prevalent the disease is as they consider ways to reopen shuttered parts of the economy.
A total of 200 Minnesotans who had COVID-19 have died since around mid-March. The 221 newly confirmed cases raised the state's total to 2,942.
