ST. JAMES — A steady weekend of COVID-19 testing at the St. James Armory was the latest sign of ramped-up efforts to identify the illness in south-central Minnesota.
The site in Watonwan County was one of six Minnesota National Guard locations offering free COVID-19 tests to anyone who wanted one during Memorial Day weekend. County and state public health workers assisted National Guard members in collecting samples.
After hearing reports about how more area residents wanted to get tested, Watonwan County’s human services director said she was pleased to see people accessing the testing.
“It was fairly steady throughout the day,” said Director Naomi Ochsendorf. "I’m glad people used it as a resource."
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 609 completed tests at the St. James site from Saturday to Monday.
Completed tests at all six National Guard locations totaled 9,892 — the other sites were in Faribault, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Moorhead and Duluth — which state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said exceeded expectations.
“It was an incredibly busy weekend,” she told reporters Tuesday.
Both symptomatic and asymptomatic people could receive tests, making the sites a pilot project of sorts for finding cases among people who weren’t showing symptoms. Testing has been limited more to symptomatic patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
Ochsendorf worked at the St. James site Sunday and said county health workers were helping screen people for symptoms before they entered the armory. People with COVID-19 symptoms were directed to another side of the building for testing away from asymptomatic people, she said.
The health department was still looking into the data collected at the sites Tuesday. The samples could give officials a better idea of where previously unknown concentrations of the illness are, Malcolm said.
Watonwan County was already known to have a high rate of COVID-19 cases for a county of its size. Despite having the lowest population among the nine counties in south-central Minnesota, Watonwan’s 58 total cases since the pandemic began are the fourth most in the region.
Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic has been the main COVID-19 testing location in Watonwan County. Health system sites have been more geared toward symptomatic cases, so the weekend testing in St. James represented a major testing expansion within the county.
Testing has picked up across the region in recent weeks, said Eric Weller, coordinator for the South Central Health Care Coalition. His anecdote was based on what he's heard from health systems as they coordinate their COVID-19 response — the health department hasn’t released testing levels by county or region.
The five other National Guard sites completed the following number of tests over the long weekend:
- Minneapolis — 3,377
- St. Paul — 2,235
- Duluth — 1,409
- Faribault — 1,401
- Moorhead — 861
