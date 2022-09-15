MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 downswing continued during the most recent reporting week, with cases reaching their lowest levels since June.
Nine area counties combined for 237 new cases between Sept. 4-10, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. It was a 12% decrease from the previous week, and the fifth decline in the last six weeks.
After trending above 2021 levels for much of the summer, case counts are now bucking the trend from this time last year.
Cases started to rise precipitously in September 2021, peaking at more than 1,000 weekly cases in October. From there they fluctuated until peaking at nearly 3,500 weekly cases in January.
In the absence of new variants, said local COVID-19 data analyst Derek J. Wingert, there's hope this fall will be more manageable than previous ones during the pandemic.
"All these indicators line up that very clearly support the overall picture that things have been getting markedly better in the last three, four, five weeks," he said. "It’s really nice to see."
The encouraging case counts coincide with new booster vaccines being available in Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz also announced Wednesday that Minnesotans could again order additional at-home rapid tests through the state's ordering program at mn.gov/covid19.
“With the suspension of the federal mail order tests, Minnesota will continue to ensure access to free at-home rapid test kits for Minnesotans,” Walz stated in a release. “The free tests are just one part of the state’s comprehensive testing and vaccination program to provide readily available COVID-19 protection services across the state.”
Despite the encouraging case trend, hospitalizations did increase in south-central Minnesota during the week of Sept. 4-10. Still, the rise from seven to 14 kept the total number below average since July.
The region did have one newly confirmed COVID-19 death, raising its pandemic total to 531. The fatality occurred in Blue Earth County, which has had 108 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.