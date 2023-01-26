MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had its first uptick in new COVID-19 cases in seven weeks, although the area had no newly confirmed fatalities from the illness and hospitalizations remain low.
The nine area counties combined for 143 new cases between Jan. 15-21, up 31.2% from the 109 during the previous week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
New case counts remain markedly lower than January 2022, one of the worst stretched for COVID-19 during the pandemic.
The counties had 11 hospitalizations from the illness. While more than the nine during the previous week, the total was still one of the lowest in recent months.
The south-central region's pandemic death toll remains at 568. Minnesota's toll is 14,162.
