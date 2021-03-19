MANKATO — A COVID-19 vaccination site will open next week in Mankato, according to a release from Gov. Tim Walz's office.
The site will be at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center downtown.
It will be the state's seventh community vaccination site for COVID-19 and the first in south-central Minnesota.
“Across the state, we are building an expansive network of providers to bring vaccines directly to Minnesotans in their communities. Our Community Vaccine Program is a key component of this provider network,” said Walz in the release. “The community vaccination sites are incredibly efficient at getting shots into arms, and this new location will help us reach more people in southern Minnesota quicker than ever before.”
The governor encouraged Minnesotans to sign up for the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Connector as a way to be notified once they're eligible for the vaccine. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan named frontline workers whose jobs put them at increased risk for COVID-19 exposures among the groups who'll be vaccinated at the site.
"Minnesota providers are working hard to get shots to everyone who needs them, and we’re excited to stand up this additional community vaccination opportunity to help make that possible," she said.
Minnesotans also can contact local providers to see when they're eligible for the vaccine. The state's vaccine finder map lists contact information for local providers.
The large-scale vaccine site's opening will come after a stretch of weeks with elevated COVID-19 case counts and positivity rates in the south-central Minnesota region.
