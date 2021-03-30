MANKATO — Minnesotans snapped up new appointment slots for the COVID-19 vaccine at breakneck speed Tuesday, the first day all residents 16 and older became eligible.
“We posted about 300 shots between Thursday and Friday and they were gone in a couple minutes,” said Sarah Schmidt, regional support pharmacist for Thrifty White pharmacy. “The demand is even higher than it was before.”
Appointments were just as much in demand at other local pharmacies providing the vaccines, with none in Mankato having slots available as of Tuesday afternoon.
Demand was somewhat similar when previous groups became eligible earlier this year, Schmidt said. The big difference now is there’s less confusion about who can and can’t seek appointments.
“We aren’t getting questions about ‘Am I eligible?’ which is what we were getting before,” she said. “But we’re getting lots of questions about how they can get an appointment.”
Thrifty White, Walmart, Cub Foods, Hy-Vee and Sam’s Club all post new appointment opportunities on their websites. Getting the latest spots can come down to luck and timing, although some providers alert people once new appointments are posted.
While the pharmacies administer their allotments, local clinics and the state’s new vaccination site in Mankato keep waitlists going for upcoming appointments. In these cases, it’s the providers reaching out to patients for appointments rather than the other way around.
Mayo Clinic Health System plans to continue contacting patients about their eligibility based on the limited supply it gets each week, according to a statement.
“It’s promising to hear that the State of Minnesota is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Minnesota residents who are 16 and older regardless of health condition,” the statement read. “However, with the limited vaccine supply, Mayo Clinic will increase access to vaccinations to these newly eligible persons as we receive more vaccine supply.”
Mankato Clinic is also seeing a limited supply coming in on a weekly basis. The health care provider can only vaccinate current Mankato Clinic patients at this time, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Lundquist in a statement.
“We have reached out to our patients who are age 70 and older as well as some patients with underlying conditions,” Lundquist stated. “We will continue to reach out to high risk patients and those who are eligible can go to our website to see if there are appointments available.”
The appointment spots are often full, he added, which is why health care providers are encouraging patients to get the vaccine as soon as they can elsewhere if a spot opens up sooner.
Part of the reason eligibility expanded in Minnesota is because state officials expect vaccine supplies to significantly pick up soon. Gov. Tim Walz, who received his vaccine alongside former Gov. Tim Pawlenty on Tuesday, indicated the state's supply from the federal government will get a big boost in April when he announced the expanded eligibility last week.
Tuesday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health showed about 35,000 new vaccinations statewide, raising the seven-day trend up to more than 47,000 shots per day — the highest level since vaccinations began in late 2020.
Minnesota now has more than 1 million people fully inoculated against COVID-19 and more than 1.6 million with at least one dose. In south-central Minnesota, 44,315 residents — 19.1% of the population — are completely vaccinated, and 71,318 residents — 30.7% — have at least one dose.
More supply coming soon should make appointments easier to secure in the coming weeks.
That’s Bonnie Danberry’s hope for people with disabilities who haven’t been vaccinated yet. Danberry is the executive director at SMILES Center for Independent Living, one of several organizations serving as COVID Community Coordinators in Blue Earth County.
The organizations help cultural community groups connect to local COVID-19 vaccine and testing opportunities. In SMILES' case, the nonprofit works with people with disabilities who might not have access to technology or know how to sign up for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine connector waitlist.
Danberry saw Tuesday’s expanded eligibility as a good sign for people with disabilities who live independently. They weren’t receiving vaccines as quickly as people with disabilities living in group homes and in many cases faced uncertainty about whether they were eligible yet or not.
“Actually the expansion is helpful because many of our people did not meet the age or criteria for who can get vaccinated,” Danberry said. “Now it’s easier to get any of our folks an appointment.”
Other community coordinator organizations do the same outreach work for Spanish and Somali speakers. The Islamic Association of North America works with the African immigrant population in Blue Earth County, while Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research works with the county’s Latinx population.
So far, Black and Hispanic Minnesotans have been vaccinated at far lower rates than white Minnesotans. The gap also exists when comparing white Minnesotans to multiracial, Asian and American Indian Minnesotans, according to data from the state.
About 6% of Minnesotans are Black, compared to only 3.6% of those who’ve been vaccinated. About 4.8% of Minnesotans are Hispanic, while only 2% of those vaccinated in the state have been Hispanic.
White Minnesotans, meanwhile, make up 81.6% of the state’s population but 90.2% of the people who’ve been vaccinated.
The disparities are concerning considering communities of color also have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm has said the state is committed to expanding vaccine access to people of color by partnering with local groups and deploying mobile vaccination clinics.
Walz acknowledged distrust among communities of color has been a challenge during the pandemic. The distrust is coupled with deeply rooted health and economic disparities predating the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.