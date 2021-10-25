MANKATO — Recent regulatory approvals cleared the path for COVID-19 booster shots to ramp up in south-central Minnesota.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week expanded eligibility to include Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters for eligible groups. A booster for the Pfizer vaccine was already available to eligible groups.
With boosters now approved for all three vaccines, a combination of health care providers, pharmacies and public health agencies are gearing up to administer more doses.
Unlike when COVID-19 vaccines first became available, booster supplies are keeping up with demand, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition. He encouraged people to get a booster when they’re eligible, especially with holiday gatherings coming up.
“The virus is still circulating,” he said. “With the holidays approaching and people getting together, we want people to do that, but please be vaccinated.”
Generally within the coalition’s region, clinics and pharmacies have been providing the Pfizer booster since it received approval in late September. Public health agencies, which largely administered Moderna doses earlier in the pandemic, could take on more of a role with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters — how much of a role depends on the county.
State vaccine data shows Pfizer accounted for 60% of the vaccines administered in Minnesota, compared to about 36% for Moderna and 4% for Johnson & Johnson. Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states people can choose which booster they want regardless of which vaccine they originally received.
Nicollet County Health and Human Services announced Monday it had three Moderna booster clinics scheduled Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, and one Johnson & Johnson booster clinic planned for Nov. 19. Each booster clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the agency’s St. Peter office at 622 S. Front St.
Pre-registration is required. The agency previously had a Pfizer booster clinic, but participation was lower due to health care providers meeting the demand.
Making more boosters accessible to residents is exciting, said Cassandra Sassenberg, director of the county’s health and human services department.
“We’re looking forward to meeting community needs,” she said.
For Moderna and Pfizer, people can seek boosters if it’s been at least six months since their initial series. Current eligibility groups include Minnesotans older than 65, or adults who have underlying conditions, work or live in high-risk settings or live in long-term care settings.
Adults who received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine can get a booster shot if it’s been at least two months since their initial dose.
In Mankato and North Mankato, residents could check with their primary care providers on booster availability. Local pharmacies account for most of the places residents can find both first doses and boosters.
Blue Earth County doesn’t have booster clinics planned at this time, stated Public Health Supervisor Kelley Haeder in an email, but the situation will be closely monitored.
“We are fortunate that there are many vaccine providers in the county who provide vaccinations, including boosters, for eligible age groups,” she stated. “We also continue to work closely with community connectors to identify vaccine clinic opportunities in our community.”
While boosters will gradually be available to wider age groups, the next big development on vaccines will come once people between ages 5-11 become eligible. The FDA is set to make a decision after a public meeting this week, after analyzing data last week showing Pfizer’s kid-size doses were highly effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections.
Primary care providers will play a big role in administering doses to children, Weller said. Places started pre-booking orders for the vaccines last week in anticipation of the FDA’s decision.
Barring any unexpected news, Weller estimated Nov. 8 could generally be when vaccines for the 5-11 age group begin in the region.
The most recent vaccine data for south-central Minnesota showed just over half of the region’s population is fully vaccinated. The full-vaccination rate among the 12-and-older population is 59%.
