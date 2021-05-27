MANKATO — From Mankato MoonDogs baseball tickets to $25 Visa cards to state parks passes, Gov. Tim Walz announced a range of incentives Thursday for Minnesotans who get the COVID-19 vaccine before July 1.
The rewards, which also include tickets to the Minnesota State Fair, are part of a new "Your Shot to Summer" incentive campaign by the state to kickstart Minnesota's slowed vaccination pace. Walz has set a goal to reach 70% of Minnesotans being vaccinated by July.
The first 100,000 Minnesotans to get vaccinated between today and July 1 will be able to pick one of the nine rewards, with the full list of options being:
- Free ticket to a Mankato MoonDogs game during the 2021 season, or another Northwoods League game in Rochester, Willmar, St. Cloud or Duluth.
- A $25 Visa card
- Two free tickets to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair
- One free annual pass to Minnesota state parks
- Free fishing license effective through February 2022
- Free ride pass to Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America. Redeemable through Sept. 1, 2021.
- Free admission ticket to Valleyfair.
- Free adult admission ticket to Minnesota Zoo. Redeemable through Sept. 8, 2021.
- Free ticket to Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth, valid through July 1, 2023.
Once Minnesotans receive the vaccine, they're asked to verify it and indicate their preferred reward at mn.gov/covid19/summer.
This story will be updated.
