MANKATO — From Mankato MoonDogs baseball tickets to $25 Visa cards to state parks passes, Gov. Tim Walz announced a range of incentives Thursday for Minnesotans who get the COVID-19 vaccine before July 1.

The rewards, which also include tickets to the Minnesota State Fair, are part of a new "Your Shot to Summer" incentive campaign by the state to kickstart Minnesota's slowed vaccination pace. Walz has set a goal to reach 70% of Minnesotans being vaccinated by July.

The first 100,000 Minnesotans to get vaccinated between today and July 1 will be able to pick one of the nine rewards, with the full list of options being:

  • Free ticket to a Mankato MoonDogs game during the 2021 season, or another Northwoods League game in Rochester, Willmar, St. Cloud or Duluth. 
  • A $25 Visa card
  • Two free tickets to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair
  • One free annual pass to Minnesota state parks
  • Free fishing license effective through February 2022
  • Free ride pass to Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America. Redeemable through Sept. 1, 2021.
  • Free admission ticket to Valleyfair.
  • Free adult admission ticket to Minnesota Zoo. Redeemable through Sept. 8, 2021.  
  • Free ticket to Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth, valid through July 1, 2023.

Once Minnesotans receive the vaccine, they're asked to verify it and indicate their preferred reward at mn.gov/covid19/summer.

This story will be updated.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you