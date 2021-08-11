MANKATO — State employees in Minnesota will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 8, or test negative each week, in order to work on-site.
Gov. Tim Walz announced the new requirement Wednesday, which applies to Minnesota State University, South Central College, the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter and employees at other state agencies.
Minnesota is the latest in a growing list of states and major employers requiring proof of vaccination for workers.
MSU and SCC plan to have vaccines available for employees as the requirement date approaches, according to officials at each institution.
“We are offering on-campus vaccination clinics for both employees and students throughout August to make it easier,” said Brian Martensen, MSU’s interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “ … We certainly continue to encourage the vaccine; it’s been shown to be the best method to mitigate.”
Both public institutions are in the Minnesota State system of public universities and colleges, which encourages but currently doesn’t require students to get vaccinated. Staff vaccinations or testing, along with following other state and federal health recommendations, should help limit COVID-19 spread and keep campuses open, said SCC President Annette Parker.
“That will continue to ensure the safety and health and well-being of our students, employees and anyone who enters the building,” she said.
Parker and Martensen said they’re working through the details on how the proof of vaccination and weekly testing would work for employees. It was unclear how many employees were already vaccinated as of Wednesday — about 63% of eligible residents in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties have at least one dose.
“With the combination of promoting the vaccine and using face coverings, the goal is to do as many normal on-campus activities as we can in as safe of an environment as we can,” Martensen said.
A Wednesday email from Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead to staff stated more details will be coming on how agencies will handle vaccination proof and testing.
“We are working on how you will attest to your vaccination status and how you will access testing,” she stated. “We will share details with you in the coming weeks.”
Mayo Clinic Health System, Allina Health and other large health care providers in Minnesota already announced staff will be required to get vaccinated with few exceptions. Many federal workers are also required to get vaccinated, along with workers at Tyson Foods, Microsoft and Disney.
The timing comes as the delta variant continues to cause case upticks largely among unvaccinated residents. Walz urged more employers to add vaccine requirements in a release announcing the requirement.
“Vaccination is the best way to keep employees and the people we serve safe and ensure the delta variant does not derail our economic recovery,” he said. “The state is leading by example and working to get our public employees vaccinated to protect themselves, their coworkers, and their communities.”
COVID-19 cases have risen considerably over the last month in south-central Minnesota and statewide. Transmission levels are currently substantial enough in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to trigger mask requirements indoors at MSU and SCC.
