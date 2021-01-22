NORTH MANKATO — Dale and Mary Ann Stolt said they felt “extremely lucky” Friday.
The couple, from St. Clair but now living in Mankato, secured two of the much-desired appointment slots for COVID-19 vaccines on the first day of North Mankato’s new pilot clinic site. They were among about 1,000 people set to receive their first doses between Friday and Saturday.
North Mankato is one of nine pilot clinics across the state offering limited supplies of the vaccines to people older than 65, educators and day care providers. Eventually, the pilot sites should serve as models for larger vaccine distributions.
Demand for the vaccines is far outnumbering supplies, leading many who wanted the vaccine to miss out on the first round of appointments at the pilot clinics.
The Stolts, Dale age 72 and Mary Ann age 71, know friends and family who tried to sign up and didn’t get through. Mixed in with their excitement, Dale said he also felt a little guilty that they managed to secure their appointments.
Still, receiving their first doses Friday was a huge relief for the couple.
“It means a lot,” Dale said. “I think it is going to go faster now.”
Nicollet County and the Minnesota Department of Health partnered to set up the pilot clinic at Dakota Meadows Middle School after the state opened up appointment slots Tuesday. A flurry of calls, Facebook messages and emails poured in to both the state health department and Nicollet County Health and Human Services from people wanting the vaccines.
“Our phones were ringing off the hook,” said Cassandra Sassenberg, director of Nicollet County Health and Human Services. “Lots of interest and lots of questions, which is great. We’re very excited so many people are interested in getting the vaccine.”
The Stolts were on hold with the state for about two hours before registering for their appointment, although they didn't think it was too difficult. One person who didn't get an appointment, Renee Guyer, responded to a Free Press query on Facebook saying she tried to get through several times without any luck.
The pilot clinic may not be as expansive as people would like, but Sassenberg noted it’s an impactful way for agencies to gain experience as they wait for more vaccine shipments to arrive.
“We really do wish that we had enough to get out right away, and we’re doing our best to get it out as soon as we receive it,” she said. " … As soon as the vaccine does become more widely available, we’re prepared and the state is prepared to set up vaccine sites across the state.”
The Pfizer vaccines administered Friday arrived about an hour before appointments started. They had been stored at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato's hospital, one of two hub sites for distribution in south-central Minnesota.
Pilot clinics aren’t meant to take away from the 1A group prioritized to receive vaccines in Minnesota — including frontline health workers and long-term care facility residents. Those efforts are still ongoing using a separate supply from what the pilot sites are using.
After four pilot sites started in the state Thursday, North Mankato’s was one of five kicking off Friday. Another 1,000 or so vaccines will be administered next Thursday through Saturday.
The 65 and older crowd had appointments during the day Friday. Educators and child care workers were set to arrive for their appointments in the evening.
Waitlists are used to contact people if there are no-shows for appointments, said Shawn Schloesser, incident site commander with the State Emergency Operations Center.
“Our goal is to make sure that at the end of the day we have no doses left over,” he said.
Appointments for second doses are scheduled three weeks down the road. The sign-up window for more first doses, meanwhile, will open again at noon Tuesday.
The Stolts, who know people who’ve had COVID, said they’re looking forward to having a greater level of protection against the illness. They described having 100% trust in the vaccine’s safety.
Both also reported feeling little more than a poke when they got the vaccine, with Mary Ann even remarking “that was tremendous” afterward.
It’s not the usual response to getting a shot in the arm. They’d been looking forward to a day like Friday since the vaccine was still in development, though, so a shot in the arm felt a little like weight coming off their shoulders.
“Even before it came we kept wishing and hoping it would be soon,” Mary Ann said.
