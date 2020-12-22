MANKATO — A new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in Minnesota Wednesday, which would pave the way for immunizations to begin at area long-term care residents before the end of the month.
Long-term care residents, who’ve accounted for most of the state’s COVID deaths, are in the “1A” group of people being prioritized for the vaccine. Frontline health workers in the Mankato area, also in the 1A group, began receiving Pfizer vaccines Monday.
Residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities would be set to next receive vaccines from another manufacturer, Moderna.
A key difference between the vaccines is is that Pfizer’s must be stored in ultra-cold temperatures. Most long-term care facilities don’t have those storage capabilities, so the 46,800 Pfizer vaccines from Minnesota’s first shipment are mainly being directed to hospital workers. Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and Allina’s New Ulm Medical Center are hub sites for distribution in south-central Minnesota.
Moderna’s version of the vaccine, which doesn’t require cold storage, would allow for long-term care facility vaccinations to ramp up. Gov. Tim Walz, during a media briefing Tuesday, said vaccines are already being scheduled for long-term care facilities across the state in anticipation of the Moderna shipment’s arrival.
“Those are being scheduled just as quickly as possible through our partners in the pharmacies for long-term care, both the residents of long-term care and those who serve them,” he said. “This is welcome news.”
State officials expect to receive about 94,800 Moderna doses this week with most arriving Wednesday. Another shipment of 32,900 Moderna doses could come next week along with another 42,900 Pfizer doses.
Beyond that, it’s unclear when and how many more vaccines will arrive in Minnesota in the near future. Demand for the vaccines is extremely high as the federal government works to distribute them to states.
The federal government also created the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program to contract pharmacies to distribute vaccines to facilities. CVS, Walgreens and Thrifty Drug will be the pharmacies providing the vaccines in Minnesota.
Blue Earth County Public Health will be available to assist pharmacies in the distribution to long-term care facilities, said public health supervisor Kelley Haeder. Public health agencies will also be allocated a limited number of doses as well.
Haeder said she’s been advised of a shipment of 200 doses on its way. The doses could be used to vaccinate public health priority groups as part of phase 1A, she added, including staff at Mankato’s COVID saliva testing site, volunteer emergency medical responders and workers at area ambulance services not connected to health systems.
County public health also will be heavily involved once vaccines become more available to the general public. The state’s first priority is to get everyone in the 1A group vaccinated before the end of January.
“We’re very much looking onward to providing vaccinations to the community and get ahead of COVID-19,” Haeder said.
The setup to vaccinate long-term care residents and workers will look quite different to this week’s distribution for frontline health workers. The latter involved regional health coalitions overseeing distribution and included hospitals and clinics vaccinating workers. Day one of vaccine rollout at hospitals in the region went well Monday, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition.
People receiving their first vaccine dose will need a final dose 21 days later for Pfizer or 28 days later for Moderna — the second doses add significantly more protection against COVID.
Although Weller said it was unclear when south-central Minnesota would receive more vaccine shipments, he added that distribution was set up to ensure everyone who received their first doses this week could receive the second in January.
“I’m confident we’ll have the vaccines for that,” he said. “The way the system was set up, whatever the allocation for the state was, 50% was withheld.”
