The number of annual deaths in the Mankato region varies year to year, usually staying within 5% of the previous year’s total.
Slight rises and drops can come down to how severe influenza seasons were or differences in population from one year to the next. One year might also just randomly be more or less deadly than the next.
The period between March 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, in south-central Minnesota wasn’t random or heavily influenced by the flu. Cause of death data from the period showed COVID-19 played a large role in a staggering 13% increase in total deaths from the previous year.
There were 2,280 total deaths in south-central Minnesota’s nine counties between March 2020 and March 2021. None of the previous six years had more than 2,150 deaths during the same date range.
The Free Press analyzed death data from the Minnesota Office of Vital Records to look at how the region was impacted by the pandemic. No area counties were spared from the novel coronavirus’ wrath, but some were hit harder than others.
“Whether it was people getting COVID, whether it was businesses or industries shut down or schools closed, nobody was untouched by this global pandemic. Nobody,” said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition.
Area toll relatively low In certain key metrics, south-central Minnesota wasn’t as severely impacted by the pandemic compared to Minnesota as a whole, which experts say may be because there weren’t as many large outbreaks in the region.
Area counties hold about 4.2% of the state’s population but accounted for only about 3.5% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths. Through February of this year, 229 people who died in the region had COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause of death, according to state data.
Richard Danila, an epidemiology program manager for the state, said the lack of a large outbreak of the virus at places such as food-processing plants most likely played a role in more moderate case numbers.
While the region had smaller outbreaks at places such as assisted living facilities, there weren’t as many notably large workplace outbreaks as occurred elsewhere. Nearby counties, including Nobles and Jackson, experienced notable outbreaks early on centered around food-processing plants.
Despite the region accounting for a smaller percentage of statewide COVID-19 deaths than its population share might indicate, south-central Minnesota generally followed the state’s pandemic path. Both the region and state had spring waves of cases, hospitalizations and deaths followed by an even more devastating surge starting in the fall.
Hospitalizations, deaths and positivity rates — measuring the percent of tests coming back positive — all peaked in late 2020. The months since have been gradually milder.
Virus hit unevenly
Within south-central Minnesota, the virus impacted counties differently. Nicollet County had a higher increase in deaths from COVID-19 than most counties in the area, with 22.5% more deaths over the last year compared to the previous six-year average. For this analysis, The Free Press looked at years ranging from March 1 through February of the following year because it coincided with the timeline of the pandemic.
COVID-19 was a cause of death for 40 people in Nicollet County over the past year, according to state data. An outbreak at an assisted living facility in May contributed to the higher number of deaths compared to other counties in the region. According to the data, 10 residents at Oak Terrace Assisted Living who died in April and May last year had COVID-19 listed as a contributing factor on their death certificates.
Family members of a couple of Oak Terrace residents who died from the virus said they were told that an asymptomatic worker brought the virus into the facility.
Outbreaks were more common at assisted living facilities in the first few months of the pandemic because testing and personal protective equipment were not as accessible at the time. People were still learning about how the virus spread and much was unknown about asymptomatic people, according to Patti Cullen, CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota.
Sibley County wasn’t hit as hard by the virus as other parts of the region. It was the only county in the area to have a decrease in total deaths during the pandemic, about a 19% drop, compared to the previous six-year average. The county also had a lower rate of cases compared to most counties in the region; only Blue Earth County had a lower rate of cases per 10,000 residents.
Blue Earth County, the most populous in the region, had the lowest death rate among area counties. A relatively high proportion of younger people could’ve contributed to fewer fatalities, said Kelley Haeder, Blue Earth County’s community health supervisor.
“We have 20% or more 18- to 24-year-olds in our county,” she said. “We know the virus carries more risk for people as they age.”
Mankato’s status as a medical hub within south-central Minnesota may also have played a role in Blue Earth County’s success.
“When you put all of that together, that certainly can explain a little bit of it,” Haeder said.
With varying degrees of rises in yearly deaths in eight area counties, the 229 deaths related to COVID-19 over the last year pushed the regional death toll to about 9% higher than the average for the previous six years.
Disaster prep, testing
When looking into how the south-central region has fared one year since COVID-19 cases started arising, preparedness and testing capacity provide clues into why deaths weren’t higher than might be expected based on raw population totals.
The pandemic tested the regional emergency response partnerships established after the 9/11 attacks. Training and smaller-scale health crises since then helped the region prepare, Weller said.
H1N1 and Ebola required coordinated responses, just not for as long and not on as large of a scale. The work back then, though, wasn’t for naught.
“We don’t have plans that sit on the shelf,” Weller said. “We do testing of those plans, table-top exercises, full-scale exercises and real-world events. All of those things are important in bettering yourself for the next response.”
No one would have guessed the next response would be as monumental as it’s been. It wasn’t like a tornado, where the storm rips through, causes destruction and the cleanup begins.
The pandemic was more like if a tornado touched down in every city in every county about a year ago and has continuously wreaked havoc to this day.
“This is a much longer and sustained response than almost anybody has ever done,” Weller said.
Challenges included having to adjust the response and messaging as guidance changed at the state and national levels. Some degree of change could be expected due to the new nature of the illness, but the pandemic coinciding with a presidential election year wasn’t helpful, Weller said. The timing injected more politics than usual into pandemic response.
“That just made it even more challenging because it was at such high national levels,” he said. “Everything was hyper-sensitive and supercharged, and it was tough to navigate through some of that.”
Strong testing infrastructure, both due to local health care and county and state efforts, seemed to help the region get a grasp on case spread. Better testing leads to better data to work with during the response, helping schools, businesses and public health officials get reliable information to factor into their decisions.
Minnesota invested heavily in testing early in the pandemic. An analysis from the COVID Tracking Project found the state accelerated testing from an average of 1,500 tests in a day to 10,000-15,000 in a day over a two-month span.
Minnesota’s testing prowess even served as a model for lawmakers elsewhere. When South Carolina legislators were trying to expand testing, for example, they cited a paper using Minnesota as an “exemplar” state for testing.
And within a state doing well on testing, the south-central region stood out in a good way, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst who volunteered for the COVID Tracking Project.
“Pretty much the entire time we’ve had above-average testing rates, rather significantly, than the state,” he said.
Few if any people tracked COVID-19 metrics in the south-central region as closely as Wingert over the last year. He sees testing as one of the state and local area’s big “wins” during the pandemic.
Examples of local and state efforts on testing included mass events in Mankato and Waseca. Mankato also got one of the state’s saliva test sites, which remains open.
“One of the themes we’ve had throughout the whole thing is our leadership understood the value of testing and did the best they could to develop more of it,” Wingert said.
Robust testing did contribute to some less than rosy metrics for the region as well. Positivity rates were higher than the statewide rate more often than not.
South-central Minnesota had higher rates than the statewide average for 21 weeks and lower than average rates for 15 weeks since late June — when county-level testing data first became publicly available.
Minnesota regularly had lower positivity rates than its neighboring states, however, so south-central Minnesota’s rates would likely look favorable if compared to most counties in nearby states during the pandemic.
The Free Press created a list of the people in the nine-county region who died from COVID-19 on or before Feb. 28, 2021, according to data from the Office of Vital Records. The people included in this spreadsheet had COVID-19 listed as a cause of death. Some had other factors listed as well, such as pneumonia. Many had underlying conditions like diabetes.
