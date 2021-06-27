MANKATO — Sharply rising construction costs have put a $12.3 million affordable-housing development at risk, but the Mankato City Council might be able to use federal COVID relief money to keep the project on track.
At a work session Monday night, the City Council will discuss the possibility of providing $300,000 to the 51-unit Rosa Place II apartment complex. Materials shortages and steep inflation in the construction industry have resulted in a $1.4 million gap in the financing plan for the development near Rosa Parks Elementary School.
Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, a St. Paul consulting firm, has advised the city that affordable housing projects appears to be an allowable use of federal funding provided to Mankato through the American Recovery Plan. If the council concurs, the $300,000 would be combined with other additional private financing, a possible redesign of the apartment building, and a reduction in fees by the developer — Rochester-based Joseph Development — to keep it on track for construction this year.
The council will also discuss using ARP funds to make a $650,000 contribution to a proposed affordable housing project targeted at seniors — 64 units in two four-story apartment buildings that would be built just north of Cub Foods West. That project, known as Lewis Lofts, is the second phase of a $36 million redevelopment of the former city Public Works complex.
The initial phase, Sinclair Flats, was a winner in a 2020 statewide competition for federal affordable-housing tax credits and aims to provide 48 apartments for working adults and families, 38 of them reserved for lower-income Mankatoans.
The city contribution to Lewis Lofts would boost the chances that the developer, the Cohen-Esrey Development Group, will be awarded the crucial federal tax credits in the 2021 competition among similar projects across Minnesota.
City Manager Susan Arntz said Baker Tilly’s analysis is important in helping determine if the projects are eligible for the federal pandemic assistance.
“Baker Tilly helped us navigate the federal government’s kind of ever-evolving guidance,” Arntz said of the rules around the funding’s potential uses.
But Arntz said it would make sense that some of the funds be targeted at projects to provide housing for less affluent residents.
“There’s lots of evidence that people with lower incomes have been more affected with job shifts in the pandemic and child care and other things,” Arntz said.
Although the city has used some federal pandemic funds for anti-homelessness programs, the bulk of the funding flowed to hard-hit businesses.
“This allows us to focus on some areas that did not get as much attention the first-time around but still have some lasting impacts,” she said.
If the council ultimately agrees to provide the full $950,000 to the two projects, it would represent about 10% of Mankato’s ARP funds.
Between Rosa Place II and Lewis Lofts, 17 new apartments would be created and reserved for tenants making no more than 30% of the median family income in Blue Earth County. Another 35 units would be for those earning no more than half of the median income. And 53 would be for tenants at 60% or less of the median income.
For a two-person household, those income limits would be $19,350 for the 30% units, $32,200 for the 50% units, and $40,680 for the 60% units.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.