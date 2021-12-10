MANKATO — Hy-Vee pharmacies are offering free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to 16- and 17-year-olds throughout the companies eight-state region. Appointments are necessary.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients ages 16 and older at least six months after their second vaccine dose.
Patients ages 16 and 17 receiving a booster dose are not eligible for mix-and-match vaccines. At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine authorized for minors.
To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine, visit: www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
