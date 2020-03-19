MANKATO — Graduating students at Minnesota State University and South Central College won't be enjoying the traditional celebration this year.
The May 9 commencement ceremony for 2020 MSU grads has been canceled due to COVID-19. The announcement from President Richard Davenport came after leaders of Minnesota's system of state universities and colleges confirmed that all of the ceremonies would be canceled statewide.
Davenport said May graduates would be welcome to participate in the smaller December commencement held for students who finish their degrees in the summer or fall. MSU officials are also exploring "creative alternatives to celebrate our spring graduates," Davenport said.
