MANKATO — The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 40 in the Mankato region, according to Sunday's epidemic update by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Cases statewide rose by 728, with six additional deaths, but hospitalizations declined — dropping from 316 to 301 with a decrease of 11 in intensive care units to 137.
The deaths reported Sunday included a Hennepin County resident in their 40s along with three Minnesotans in their early 70s and two others in their 80s or 90s — none in the Mankato area.
The majority of cases in south-central Minnesota since the pandemic's arrival have been in Blue Earth (1,052) and Nicollet counties (408), but two area counties that have been more lightly touched by the coronavirus had the most new cases Sunday.
Sibley County reported seven new cases, bringing its total to 112. Faribault County, which now has 107, added six new cases. Blue Earth, Waseca and Le Sueur counties each had five, Nicollet had four, Brown and Watonwan had three, and Waseca County had two.
A large percentage of the cummulative cases are people who have now recovered enough that they no longer need to be isolated. Of the 69,584 total cases statewide, 62,373 are no longer in isolation.
The number of new cases in the nine-county region has risen at a faster rate in recent days, including 56 reported Friday and 44 reported Saturday.
