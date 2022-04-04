MANKATO — The number of new cases of COVID 19 continues to dwindle statewide and locally.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 19 new cases in the nine-county area. The data is from multiple days.
There were just 473 new cases reported statewide Monday.
Five additional deaths were reported in the state Monday, all in the Twin Cities area.
Blue Earth and Faribault counties each had four new cases while other area counties had between zero and three cases.
