MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's spike in COVID-19 cases continued Saturday, while another death was linked to the illness.
A Sibley County resident in their late 90s was the nine-county region's 39th COVID death since the pandemic began, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death came after a week of elevated new COVID case totals in the region.
The trend only intensified Saturday as the health department reported another 47 new cases in Blue Earth County. A backlog of cases from a private lab reportedly led to Minnesota's overall new case total to be inflated Thursday, but there's no indication it contributed to higher counts in Blue Earth County or south-central Minnesota.
Six different counties in the region had more than five new cases confirmed Saturday. Le Sueur County's spike in cases continued with 11 more confirmed.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 47
- Le Sueur County — 11
- Nicollet County — Nine
- Brown County — Eight
- Waseca County — Six
- Sibley County — Six
- Watonwan County — Four
- Martin County — Three
The Sibley County death was one of four confirmed statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now 1,814.
Hospitalizations also rose statewide with 12 more reported. Intensive care unit hospitalizations, however, dropped by three.
Blue Earth County's COVID hospitalization totals have remained manageable so far. The county reported two current hospitalizations as of Friday.
Hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators, meaning it typically takes weeks after a surge in new cases happens for them to rise. Health officials scheduled free testing days in Mankato on Wednesday and Thursday to try identify, trace and isolate the growing number of cases in the region.
