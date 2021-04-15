MANKATO — Newly reported coronavirus cases among Mankato Area Public Schools students and staff matched a previous high over the past week.
There were 29 known cases reported to the district between April 8-14. That matches a peak in early March and is one more than reported between April 1-7.
There are 288 Mankato students and staff on quarantine, which is more than the prior week but nearly 100 fewer than during the March peak.
St. Peter Public Schools reported four active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. There are 42 students on quarantine.
