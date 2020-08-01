MANKATO — Reported COVID-19 cases continued to be steady in south-central Minnesota, although the pace of infections in Blue Earth County has ticked upward in recent days.
The region had 28 new cases in the latest report from the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday with 15 of those occurring in Blue Earth County. The county has had 38 additional cases in the past two days, the largest 48-hour jump since July 13-15 when their were 43.
Nicollet County had five additional cases, followed by three in Brown County and two in Faribault County. One new case apiece was reported in Le Sueur, Sibley and Watonwan counties.
Statewide, there were 731 new confirmed infections and six additional COVID-related deaths. That brings the totals since the start of the pandemic to 55,188 confirmed cases (with 48,119 no longer needing to be isolated) and 1,606 deaths.
The deaths from Saturday's report — four in the metro area plus one each in Clay and Sherburne counties — involved a range of ages. Along with a person in his or her 90s and two in their 70s, the deaths included one each for people in their 40s, 50s and 60s.
Total hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients continued to rise, reaching 317 in Saturday's report, although the number in intensive care units declined by two to 317.
