Mark Sonnek, 66, Easton, MN, died Wednesday, July 29. Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, August 3, at 10:30 AM at OLMC Catholic Church in Easton. Visitation is Sunday, August 2, from 2 - 5 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, and one hour prior to the service at the church. To leave c…