MANKATO — The total positive cases of COVID-19 in the nine-county region surrounding Mankato remains at 110, according to the Minnesota Department Health. That marks the third day in a row where the total number of cases hasn’t increased in south-central Minnesota.
Minnesota’s death toll rose to 134 Sunday, an increase of 13 from Saturday’s total of 121.
Statewide, positive confirmed cases have increased by 143, the third day in a row with more than 140 new cases in Minnesota, bringing the total to 2,356 confirmed cases since March 6. Of those, 1,160 people, or about half, have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the nine-county region. Those counties include four deaths in Martin County, two deaths in Nicollet County and one death in Brown County.
A total of 45,719 tests were administered since the first case was reported in early March and 228 people remain hospitalized. The vast majority of cases, over 95%, fall within people over the age of 20.
Meanwhile, authorities in Minnesota and surrounding states were tracking outbreaks of COVID-19 this weekend, including at the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington and an assisted-living facility near the Twin Cities that had to relocate its residents.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported Saturday at least 20 employees at the JBS plant had tested positive for COVID-19.
And state health officials said more than 40 residents of Meridian Manor in Wayzata were moved to other facilities on Saturday amid an outbreak there. The nonprofit that manages Meridian Manor said 18 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday; MDH said some staff members also were affected.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to increase in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, area, with more than 100 new cases reported Saturday. The now-closed Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls has been a national hotspot for coronavirus with more than 600 employees testing positive.
And the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota increased dramatically Saturday, in large part due to an outbreak tied to a wind turbine manufacturing plant in Grand Forks.
More than 100 confirmed cases have been linked to the LM Wind Power plant in Grand Forks. LM Wind Power, which is owned by General Electric, has closed the facility for a minimum of 14 days. And the state has quarantined all 900 employees who work there. At least eight of the employees who have tested positive are from Minnesota.
“We were hoping to avoid something like this. But we’ve planned for it and prepared for it,” Grand Forks Mayor Michael Brown said at a Saturday news conference. “We have identified and are isolating the problem and are doing everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 so we don’t overwhelm our health care system.”
