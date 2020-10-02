MANKATO — A Martin County resident's death was the fifth linked to COVID-19 in south-central Minnesota this week.
The resident was in their mid- to late-70s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. South-central Minnesota has now had 58 COVID deaths during the pandemic.
Confirmation of the death came after a week in which the region had fewer new COVID cases than the previous week.
The region's nine counties combined for 490 new cases between Sept. 26 and Friday, compared to 548 the week before. The drop is encouraging given testing levels were up regionwide over a similar time period.
Waseca and Martin counties both had spikes in cases in recent weeks. Their totals remained high for the week ending Friday, although not as high as the week before.
Waseca County dropped from 192 to 156 cases week over week. An ongoing outbreak at Waseca's prison is accounting for most of the cases.
Martin County, where a September funeral has been linked to dozens of new cases, dipped from 104 to 94 new cases. Like Waseca County had last month, Martin County will have free testing available in Fairmont next week.
Blue Earth County's weekly cases decreased from 120 to 104. Watonwan and Sibley counties were the remaining two counties with fewer cases during the last week.
Nicollet, Le Sueur, Brown and Faribault counties all had an increase in cases over the last week. Nicollet, Le Sueur and Faribault were also the only three counties in the region with upticks in positivity rates from Sept. 23-30 — all still remained below 5%.
The weekly numbers include new cases confirmed Friday. The health department reported new cases in eight area counties, with Watonwan County the only one to not have new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Martin County — 17
- Blue Earth County — 10
- Nicollet County — Eight
- Le Sueur County — Five
- Brown County — Four
- Waseca County — Two
- Faribault County — Two
- Sibley County — One
The Martin County resident was one of 10 COVID deaths confirmed statewide Friday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,059.
