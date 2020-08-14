MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's deadly week for COVID-19 continued Friday.
Blue Earth and Watonwan counties both had new deaths linked to the illness Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The latest confirmations come after previous COVID deaths in Watonwan and Waseca counties earlier in the week.
The Blue Earth County resident was in their 50s, while the Watonwan County resident's age range wasn't disclosed.
The region's death toll is now 32 since the pandemic began. Blue Earth County accounts for six of the deaths and Watonwan County accounts for two.
Watonwan County's only two COVID deaths so far were both reported this week. Waseca County also recently reported its first COVID death.
Faribault County remains the only one in the region without any deaths officially linked to the illness during the pandemic. The list of counties in the state with no COVID deaths continues to shrink.
The weekly rise in the region's new cases is skewed by dozens of cases stemming from older tests being added to Watonwan County's total this week. Reporting errors led to tests from May, June and July not being included in the county's total until the past few days.
The region appeared to have a spike in new cases over the last week. But the old cases make it difficult to determine how big the rise actually was.
All nine area counties also had newly confirmed COVID cases Friday. The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Watonwan County — 17
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Le Sueur County — Eight
- Nicollet County — Six
- Waseca County — Three
- Martin County — Three
- Brown County — One
- Sibley County — One
- Faribault County — One
