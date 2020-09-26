The number of COVID-19 deaths hit a somber milestone in Minnesota Saturday, topping 2,000 as 10 new fatalities were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.
None of the new deaths, which bring the state's total to 2,004, were in south-central Minnesota, but the number of cases in the region continued to rise at a rapid rate with 131 reported in Saturday's data for the nine-county region.
That was up nearly 50 from Friday's increase. Waseca County, struggling with widespread infections in the federal women's prison in Waseca, had 55 more reported cases. Double-digit increases in new cases were also reported in the counties of Blue Earth (22), Martin (13) and Nicollet (12). All counties in the region had at least some new cases, including Watonwan (8), Brown and Le Sueur (7 each), Faribault (5) and Sibley (2).
Some of the increase in Minnesota can be attributed to a large number of tests for coronavirus infections — more than 31,000 statewide, which was the second-highest level behind nearly 34,500 on Aug. 18.
Minnesota continues to be surrounded by states with spiking cases, particularly Iowa and the Dakotas. Those states now have per-capita COVID-19 rates that exceed Minnesota's rate by 36% in South Dakota, 56% in North Dakota and 58% in Iowa, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Total COVID infections per capita in Iowa and North Dakota now exceed every state in the union other than Arizona and cluster of seven states on and near the Gulf Coast. Nationwide, the total number of cases since the pandemic's arrival earlier this year topped 7 million with more than 204,000 deaths.
In Minnesota, the new deaths reported Saturday included four in the Twin Cities metro area and six in outstate Minnesota. Two of the fatalities were people in their late-50s, one was in his or her early 70s and seven were in their 80s and 90s.
On a more positive note, just five new hospital admissions for COVID were reported in Minnesota Saturday, including three in intensive care.
