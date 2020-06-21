Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.