The extraordinary economic pummeling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is going to be painful for Mankato’s city budget, and it won’t be a short-term blow.
With the worst yet to come in 2021 and 2022, residents are likely to see rising property taxes, utility rate increases and a decline in the city workforce, according to Mankato municipal leaders.
Unlike an isolated natural disaster, the city won’t be able to count on an influx of financial assistance from the federal and state governments, which are facing staggering financial problems of their own. The U.S. budget deficit is expected to hit $4 trillion in the year ahead, a quadrupling of the level in one year, and Minnesota’s state government is facing an estimated $2.4 billion deficit in its upcoming budget.
So with local governments largely on their own, the City Council’s response will likely have to include staff reductions, unpaid furloughs for remaining employees, the spending-down of most reserve funds, reductions in some city services, delays in new municipal amenities and property tax increases.
Those tools were all used to balance city budgets during the Great Recession a decade ago, but the current downturn looks to be worse, City Manager Pat Hentges said.
“It’s going to be significant impact, and it’s going to be longer-term,” Hentges said. “... 2021 will be a challenge, 2022 will be a monumental effort to balance that budget.”
Falling revenue
Some of the municipal impacts of the COVID-19 recession are no surprise.
Revenue from the local sales tax inevitably plunged as retail stores were shuttered for three months. Lodging taxes and the half-percent food, beverage and entertainment tax largely disappeared as hotels sat empty and bars and restaurants closed for in-person dining for the entire spring and are now operating at a fraction of traditional sales.
And income from concerts, conventions, hockey games, wedding receptions, and festivals dried up at city-owned facilities such as the civic center and Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
But even revenue sources that traditionally are more recession-proof — such as property taxes and utility bills — are expected to be negatively affected.
Already, Hentges and Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms have created a reorganization plan that would eliminate 18 city government jobs from the full-time workforce of 309.
“That will have an impact on pretty much every department over a two-year period starting this year,” Hentges said.
Across the entire budget, revenue is projected to be down by nearly $7.8 million this year, $9.3 million next year and $7 million in 2022.
Declining sales
Nowhere is the impact of the pandemic-caused economic anemia more apparent than the city’s sales tax revenue, which is expected to dive more than 21% this year. When the 2020 budget was adopted in December, it anticipated $5.2 million in revenue from the sales tax. That projection is now down to $4.08 million for this year, and there’s pessimism in the projection for 2021 as well.
City officials are predicting sales tax revenue will climb just a hair to $4.1 million next year as the effects of the pandemic continue, before rising to $4.4 million in 2022 — a level still more than $1 million below what would have been expected before the downturn.
The gloomy outlook is prudent because of the possibility that the pandemic will permanently change the shopping, dining and entertainment habits of many Americans, Zelms said.
“If people start doing things differently for a long time or forever ... that’s the unknown,” Zelms said.
Mankato’s half-percent tax on restaurant meals, bar tabs and entertainment tickets, a key source of funding to operate the civic center, is now expected to generate $411,000 this year — down $329,000 from expectations. Revenue from suites and corporate sponsorships is projected to fall by nearly $300,000, as is income from trade shows and ticket sales.
Food and alcohol sales, the big money-maker for the civic center when the Minnesota State University hockey team is playing home games, are projected to be down $1.4 million.
All told, civic center revenue is projected to be $3.54 million rather than the expected $6.28 million this year. And again, there’s no optimism for a quick recovery of concerts, events and packed hockey games in 2021 with revenue projected to climb to just $3.65 million next year. City staff is basing its revenue projections on crowds at Maverick hockey games being restricted to 45% of the arena’s capacity.
Hope of a more substantial recovery comes in 2022, when civic center income is predicted to climb to nearly $5.3 million.
With virtually nothing happening at the arena, convention center and Grand Hall, expenses are also falling as fewer staff are working, fewer kegs and hot dogs are purchased, and less electricity is needed. Costs are projected to drop $2 million this year, leaving a deficit of $718,000. In the next two years, civic center deficits will average about $343,000 annually, according to city budget documents provided to the council last week.
More hits coming
One source of income for the city that would seem to be largely recession-proof and pandemic-resistant is utility bills for garbage/recycling, water and sewage. Even there, revenue is expected to decline somewhat due to business bankruptcies, unpaid utility bills by unemployed residents, and reduced usage of municipal utilities if there’s less economic activity.
Revenue from water, sewer, stormwater and garbage bills is projected to be down 5% this year, 9% in 2021 and 6% in 2022, creating unexpected deficits in utility funds of more than $1.3 million for 2020 alone.
Already, many utility customers are discontinuing the auto-pay option on their monthly bills as household and business budgets tighten, Hentges said.
“We will have a significant amount of delinquencies for some period of time,” he said.
Hentges is also predicting that Local Government Aid — the major state aid program for cities — will be cut by about 5% for 2021 and 2022 as state lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz work to fill that $2.4 billion hole in the upcoming state budget. A 5% reduction for Mankato would mean about $800,000 less state aid for the city in each of those years.
The city should receive more than $3 million in special pandemic assistance for local governments approved by Congress, which will help cushion the recession’s impact, but the use of that aid has tight restrictions, Zelms said.
“You can’t just replace lost revenue with this revenue. You have to show a direct relation to the pandemic,” she said. “... Like any other federal money, it won’t be simple.”
Even funds the city requested from the state could be problematic because of the changed economic situation. Pre-pandemic, the city asked the state to help fund the $6 million project to control erosion along the Minnesota River. The city suggested it pay a 20% match with the state covering 80%, but state lawmakers sometimes require local matching funds of up to 50% — an amount that would be tough to come up with now, Zelms said.
Rising residential property taxes
Property taxes — the most important revenue source for the city’s core functions — aren’t immune to the COVID-19 recession either. The fiscal documents provided to the council show property tax payments to the city of $13.5 million this year rather than the $15 million expected, due mainly to individuals and businesses failing to pay due to financial hardship.
The number is expected to recover somewhat to $14.7 million in 2021 before dropping substantially in 2022. The reason for the projected decline in 2022 decline stems from the widespread filing of appeals, particularly by owners of retail and hospitality businesses, of their assessed values.
“There’s appeals out there on pretty much every major commercial property,” Hentges said.
Assuming that many of the appeals will be successful considering the economic carnage suffered by stores, restaurants, hotels and bars, those reduced valuations will be in effect for property taxes paid in 2022.
Technically, reduced valuations in major properties such as River Hills Mall or big-box retailers wouldn’t directly impact the city’s bottom line. The council sets a dollar amount to be collected through property taxes, and the county collects those dollars based on a formula that distributes the burden across all property owners in Mankato.
If the mall or Wal-mart’s valuation is reduced, they would pay less and other property owners would pay more to pick up the slack.
The political reality, though, is that a big reduction in taxes paid by commercial properties would mean a painful shift in the tax burden to homeowners — something that could be politically unpalatable for elected officials.
Which is part of the reason the city’s management team is looking at cutting staff and expenses and partially depleting reserve funds as the primary strategy for getting through the rest of this year and the on-going fiscal troubles in 2021 and 2022.
‘All of the above’
The proposed reorganization plan developed by Hentges and Zelms would cut $2.3 million from the $35.6 million paid by the city in salaries and benefits, mainly by reducing 18 positions through “flattening the supervisory structure,” not filling currently vacant positions, possibly offering early retirement packages, and, if necessary, layoffs.
“We are lean, but we’ll be a lot leaner,” Hentges said.
Unpaid time off of three to five days is proposed for 2020, although existing labor union contracts may mean that only nonunion municipal employees face those immediate furloughs. But a week or two of forced unpaid time-off is proposed for 2021, something that would be negotiated with union leaders. The financial hit for a city employee earning $50,000 a year would $1,260 for each week of furlough required.
The strategies also include increases in utility rates and significant tapping of reserve funds. The stormwater reserve fund would fall from $2.3 million to less than $725,000 by the end of 2022, and the $177,000 in reserves in the garbage fund would be wiped out by 2021.
More than $1.6 million in sales tax reserves would be consumed in 2020 and 2021, largely to cover shortfalls in the civic center budget. The water and wastewater funds would fall by more than $1.2 million this year to cover deficits in the budget before beginning to recover in future years as rate increases are imposed.
And even if all those measures are implemented, projected deficits in the city’s general fund total $712,000 for 2021 and $1.5 million for 2022 — meaning property tax rate increases may be needed for the next two years to erase the last of the red ink. Increases in the tax rate of 4.5% in 2021 and 5.6% would produce balanced budgets, according to the recent city projections.
“I’m not saying you should do that, but that’s one option on the table,” Zelms said.
The impact of those increases on the owner of a $200,000 home would be about $85 each year, all things being equal. But as noted earlier, the tax burden is likely to shift from commercial property to residential, so the increases could be markedly higher for homeowners.
Council member Karen Foreman, who joined the council a decade ago in the midst of the budget crisis of the Great Recession, is already advising against spending money on “nice to have” amenities like Fourth of July fireworks. Every dollar of spending needs to be scrutinized because struggling property owners may end up being asked to finance it, she said.
“Looking ahead, we’re going to have to look at increasing property taxes, possibly, to bring this together,” Foreman said.
Hentges’ advice to the council is to start now in implementing a revised budget strategy.
“If you don’t get ahead of it, you’re just digging yourself deeper,” he said.
