MANKATO — South-central Minnesota has followed the rest of the state in experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations since late October.
After seven of the nine area counties combined for at least 17 current COVID hospitalizations in the final week of October, the same counties were up to at least 25 this week.
The rise comes as new cases continue to surge in this region, resulting in Mayo Clinic Health System putting a no-visitors policy in place for facilities in five area cities starting Friday.
Blue Earth County alone accounted for 11 of the 25 known COVID hospitalizations in area counties this week. The county had six current COVID hospitalizations as of late October.
Neighboring Nicollet County went from just one current COVID hospitalization in late October to five this week. Martin County had a similar rise from one to four current hospitalizations.
The other known COVID hospitalizations in the region this week included three in Faribault County, and one each in Le Sueur and Watonwan counties. Brown County had zero this week and had zero as of late October, although its total COVID hospitalization count rose by seven in the meantime. Sibley County hospitalization numbers weren’t available Wednesday.
Hospitalization data cited by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday shed new light on how much capacity is left in the region’s hospitals. Critical care bed usage in other regions of the state was higher than 90% as of Monday, while south-central Minnesota was at 72% — the state includes McLeod and Meeker counties as part of this region as well.
Although faring better than the harder-hit parts of the state so far, south-central Minnesota hospitals are likely to keep having limited space as long as case counts are high, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition.
“I think the consensus is hospital capacity is tight across the state,” he said. “It continues to be tight and will continue to be tight as our cases continue to increase.”
Mayo Clinic Health System’s new visitor restrictions will take effect Friday for hospital and emergency room patients in Mankato, Waseca, St. James, Fairmont and New Prague, The measure is a way to protect patients and staff, according to a release. The policy won’t apply to outpatient clinics, includes case-by-case exemptions like for births or end-of-life care, and surgical patients could still have one masked visitor in pre- and post-surgery areas.
“We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones,” the release stated. “We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff.”
Staffing is as much or more of a concern as space is for health care and long-term care facilities these days. Dr. Amy Williams, dean of Mayo Clinic practice, said about 1,000 staff in the health system's Midwest region were out because of COVID reasons as of this week.
Reasons for their absences ranged from having COVID themselves, being exposed to it and needing to quarantine, or caring for loved ones with COVID. The Midwest region in this case means Mankato and southwestern Minnesota, the Rochester area and southeastern Minnesota, and northwest and southwest Wisconsin.
For the staff members who’ve been exposed to COVID, 93% of them got it in their communities rather than in their health-care setting, Williams told reporters during a media briefing Tuesday.
“The most critical worry we have right now as far as our ability to care for patients is staffing,” she said.
She also gave examples of how fluid hospitalization counts can be in facilities from one day to the next. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, for example, had 86 COVID patients as of midnight Tuesday but 92 by noon Tuesday.
“This is how rapidly we’re seeing these numbers increase,” Williams said. “This is keeping all of our hospitals very, very busy and the situation is concerning.”
