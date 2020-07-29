MANKATO — There were more Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 in intensive care units as of Wednesday than on any day over the last month.
The state's hospitalization totals have been on the rise over the last week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. ICU usage rose to 143 Wednesday, the most since June 28.
Blue Earth County has had a slight uptick in hospitalizations as well during the last week.
The county had four current COVID hospitalizations as of Tuesday, up one from last week. Two of the four are in ICUs, according to county public health data.
Along with the statewide rise in ICU hospitalizations, Minnesota's hospitalizations outside ICUs rose from 156 Tuesday to 167 Wednesday. The figure was as high as 175 last week but lower for most of the month.
State health officials have been warning about more hospitalizations as new case totals climbed for much of July. Hospitalization and death trends typically lag behind case trends.
The state's daily COVID death toll has remained in single digits for all but one day in July so far. Nine new deaths reported Wednesday, however, tied for the second most deadly day of the month.
Minnesota's death toll since the pandemic began is now 1,589.
South-central Minnesota had eight counties with new cases in the health department's latest update. All but Faribault County had new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Nine
- Nicollet County — Nine
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Brown County — Three
- Martin County — Three
- Waseca County — Two
- Watonwan County — Two
- Sibley County — Two
