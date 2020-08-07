More rounds of COVID-19 relief funding awarded this summer are helping hospitals in Le Sueur, Madelia and Arlington respond to the pandemic.
Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic and Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington were among 235 organizations to receive health care response grants from the Minnesota Department of Health in June. Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center was then one of 82 organizations to receive funding in the latest round in late July.
Madelia’s $210,408 in funding will partly offset costs from when the hospital converted two exam rooms into negative air pressure rooms used for treating suspected COVID patients, according to a statement.
The funding can be used to cover past costs dating back to March 18 or spending through Dec. 30. Along with the converted rooms, the funding will help in a few other ways.
“We have also purchased equipment and training for infection control, ambulance and technology equipment, and additional personal protective equipment (PPE),” the statement read. “MCHC is grateful to receive this funding to defray the many expenses needed to keep people safe.”
The Ridgeview medical centers in Le Sueur and Arlington, meanwhile, each received $300,000. Like Madelia, the funding is being used for a wide range of pandemic-related matters.
“(They’re) being used to fund but are not limited to staff training, planning, testing, outreach and response to COVID-19, as well as for the purchase of supplies and the installation of protective equipment,” said Pam Williams, vice president of regional operations, in a statement. “Grant funds are also being used to facilitate COVID-19 screening of everyone entering our facilities.”
Several assisted living facilities in the Mankato area also received COVID relief funding in June and July. Their funding amounts are as follows:
- Benedictine Senior Living Community of St. Peter — $34,539
- Laurel’s Edge Assisted Living in Mankato — $34,038
- Pillars of Mankato — $25,606
- Pheasants Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care of St. Peter — $23,900
- The Beacon at Lake Crystal — $13,725
- The Beacon at Mapleton — $8,784
Grants awarded to the 225 organizations in June totaled $34.7 million. The 85 recipients in July combined for $3.6 million in funding.
There remains great demand for the funding, some of which is still available as health care providers grapple with the ongoing pandemic. The health department will keep taking applications until the relief funding is gone.
The Minnesota Legislature designated $200 million in health care grants for the health department in the spring to help health care organizations plan and respond to the pandemic. About 350 organizations received the first $50 million in emergency funding in April.
The health department more gradually distributed the additional $150 million in May, June and late July. After the most recent round of funding, about $14.1 million remains.
