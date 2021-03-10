MANKATO — During this month’s streak of fair weather, some members of the School Sisters of Notre Dame order opted for quick trips down the hill to get ice cream cones from a drive-thru restaurant rather than taking sunny walks on Good Counsel’s grounds.
“A limited amount of guests can now come and visit, more people can ride together in the elevators,” said campus director Sister Mary Kay Gosch, listing examples in her community’s journey toward its normal routine now that its SSND members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It’s a great gift, a blessing, but we still need to be careful.”
The sisters’ off-campus travel had been severely curtailed — practically non-existent — since the coronavirus pandemic reached Minnesota a year ago. The ban was one of many isolation measures deemed necessary to keep coronavirus from endangering the lives of those in their community.
Now that the SSND members have received their first and second shot of a vaccine that tested to be very effective against the COVID-19 illness, some restrictions have eased.
The sisters practice social distancing while praying in their chapel. Services continued to be offered as closed-circuit broadcasts to their rooms.
“Last March, the coronavirus hit like a moving target. Each day, there were changes and I wondered how was this going to go — to keep the sisters in isolation,” said Bill Ward, facilities manager.
Gosch and Ward are members of a COVID care team that meets regularly to assess the health safety of the campus and what needs to happen for Good Counsel to move forward.
“We need to be in the know to determine when restrictions need to be tightened or loosened,” Ward said.
One important factor is that as of Feb. 22, the Moderna vaccine had been administered to most people connected to Good Counsel’s community. Pharmacists from Hy-Vee’s downtown location in January provided first-round vaccinations for 250 people who live or work on campus.
Ward described the process as a well-oiled machine that included Good Counsel nursing staff’s help with paperwork and other duties.
The second rounds went very smoothly, he said, adding that plans had been made in the event of strong reactions to the vaccine.
Most residents and employees felt no effects.
“Some experienced chills but they were back on keel within a day or two,” Ward said.
Gosch said face mask policies remain in place. Some employees who live off campus are required to “double-mask” their faces while at work.
The sisters may be fully vaccinated, but Good Counsel still is not out of danger.
Not all of the staff have been vaccinated. Some part-time employees are young adults, others are pregnant or have other reasons for declining shots.
A total of three employees have tested positive for the virus. One employee’s temperature had indicated a fever, and they were not allowed to stay on campus. Rapid testing was then conducted and two more employees were found to be infected.
Ward said everyone on campus will continue to be tested for coronavirus for several more weeks.
“Hy-Vee will continue working with us to get any unvaccinated staff to get theirs,” Ward said.
“We will mark a year of being shut down Saturday...each day we are closer, but we are not going to be opening up anytime soon,” Ward said.
