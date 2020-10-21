MANKATO — The state is opening a COVID-19 saliva testing site Friday in Mankato. It is the fifth saliva testing site in the state and will offer free tests to anyone.
“Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement.
Testing is free to all Minnesotans who believe they need a COVID-19 test, including those who are asymptomatic.
“The continued increase in cases across Greater Minnesota, tied to small, everyday gatherings, is very concerning... When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing helps us slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Testing will be in the former Gander Mountain store, 1940 Adams St. It will be open noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Appointments can be made through the Vault Health registration site: mncovidtestingappt.as.me/schedule.php.
Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or for any reason insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains completely free to everyone.
Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition, said the new testing site isn't intended to replace any existing testing locations, including at Mayo and Mankato Clinic.
"What we're trying to do is give people multiple options. It goes back to the governor's multiple testing strategy," Weller said.
"We need to do more testing to get our arms around this. Our numbers are not going down and our hospitalizations are going up."
While the state plans to add more saliva testing sites, Weller doubts any more will be in the Mankato area.
"I think we will see more concentrated community testing events by the state at places like (Minnesota State University) and communities where there have been higher (positive test) rates."
While hospitalizations are up Weller doesn't think they will have to resort to using off-site hospital beds in the Mankato area.
He said they've done a lot to increase bed capacity on the hospital campus if and when it's needed.
And, Weller said, the state is better prepared now for a surge in hospitalizations. "We have a lot more ventilators stored up that we didn't have early on in this."
The state opened the first saliva testing site in Duluth a month ago and since then opened sites in Winona, Moorhead and Brooklyn Park. State officials plan to open as many as five more across the state in coming weeks. The tests will be processed in Minnesota at the new saliva lab in Oakdale. Results will be provided via email within 24-48 hours.
“Mankato is a regional hub, offering access to thousands of people who live and work in the area, as well as thousands of college students who live there,” Dan Huff, assistant health commissioner, said in a statement. “We know this site will increase access to testing among people who need it.”
The saliva test has the same effectiveness rate as the traditional nasal swab and is more comfortable to take. Those who come for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at the site, they will self-administer the test by spitting into a funnel attached to a small tube.
Clinic staff will be available to monitor the collection process and ensure there is enough saliva to be tested.
