MANKATO — The rate of positive COVID-19 tests dropped in Blue Earth County as testing picked up over the last week, according to newly released data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County's testing rose from 1,111 two weeks ago to 1,362 between July 8-15.
The testing uptick resulted in a slight drop in the county's percentage of positive results, although the figure still remains above recommended levels.
World health experts recommended sustained 5% or lower positivity rates as the threshold for when countries should consider reopening again. Blue Earth County's rate was 7.6% in the last week compared to 8.4% the week before.
The county's rate has alternated between rises and falls over the last four weeks. It peaked at 8.6% during that span, while this week's 7.6% represents the low.
Nicollet County's rate dropped by a bigger amount as testing rose from 457 to 677 week to week. The rate went from 7% to 4.7% during the same time period.
Testing actually rose in all nine counties in south-central Minnesota this week, one week after it dropped in all but one. There were 1,241 more tests completed in the region this week, according to health department numbers.
Three of the region's nine counties — Watonwan, Brown and Sibley — had higher positive rates than the week before. Watonwan County had its second huge testing day last week, leading to 557 tests completed last week and a slight rise in its positivity rate.
The rates from last week to this week for all area counties include:
- Blue Earth County: 8.4% — 7.6%
- Brown County: 4.1% — 6.2%
- Faribault County: 3.6% — 3.5%
- Le Sueur County: 7.2% — 4.8%
- Martin County: 4.1% — 1.5%
- Nicollet County: 7% — 4.7%
- Sibley County: 2.6% — 3.5%
- Waseca County: 4.5% — 2.8%
- Watonwan County: 5.2% — 5.4%
Also Thursday, the health department reported new cases in seven area counties. Blue Earth County's nine new cases were the most in the region.
Nicollet, Sibley and Faribault counties each had three new cases. Waseca, Le Sueur and Brown counties each had one.
Minnesota had eight more COVID-19 deaths confirmed. The new fatalities brought the state's death toll to 1,526 since the pandemic began.
