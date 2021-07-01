MANKATO ― Mayo Clinic Health System is expanding its COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to clinics across the Southwest Minnesota Region.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered beginning Tuesday, and testing will be offered beginning July 20 at these Mayo clinic locations: Janesville, Le Sueur, Montgomery, St. James, St. Peter, Waseca, Waterville, New Prague and Belle Plaine.
Appointments for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations can be made through Patient Online Services, Mayo Clinic Health System's patient portal. Appointments also can be made by calling 507-594-2100 or contacting your local clinic.
The state, in conjunction with Mayo, is also continuing saliva testing at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, next to the civic center in Mankato.
There will be no testing this Saturday through Monday. Testing is generally available 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. To schedule an appointment: mncovidtestingappt.as.me. Parking is available in the civic center ramp, 125 S Riverfront Drive.
Mayo Clinic Health System is closing its vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road on July 20. Testing and vaccinations will be moved to the Eastridge and Northridge clinics. Vaccinations will be available at appointments beginning July 6 and testing will be available beginning July 20.
