MANKATO — The word wasn’t listed anywhere on the 10-item agenda of the Blue Earth County Board Tuesday, but COVID was a focal point as commissioners learned about surging rates, the struggle to keep up with contact tracing and early preparations to vaccinate the local population.
“Many of the health care (facilities) in our area are struggling with staffing,” public health supervisor Kelley Haeder told the County Board Tuesday. “I was just on a call yesterday where I was hearing they were down 20% on staffing. So even if there are beds, sometimes there are not staff to manage those beds.”
Haeder also tossed out some statistics to explain the stress on care facilities. Looking at the “No barrier community testing center” set up less than four weeks ago at the closed Gander Mountain store in Mankato, 486 people were tested in the partial week when it first opened, and 9.4% came back positive for COVID-19. The second week, 1,437 were tested and the positivity rate jumped to 15.7%. The third week, 17.7% of the 2,773 people tested were positive. And the most recent week, it edged up again to 18.6% of the 3,695 people tested.
“This is regional data,” Haeder said. “This doesn’t mean they’re all Blue Earth County residents.”
She also examined whether increased testing is largely responsible for the skyrocketing number of known cases. Looking just at Blue Earth County’s confirmed cases, the number of new cases last week versus the final week of October was up 368% while the number of tests done was less than 90% higher.
“While testing can account for some of the additional positive cases, the spread of the disease is widespread at this point,” Haeder said.
The rapidly surging virus is also overwhelming the ability of health care agencies to do contact tracing, whereby known positive cases are called and interviewed about their activities and the people they had close contact with. Any close, sustained contacts are then called to inform them that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus and are asked to quarantine to slow the spread of the disease.
“There’s a backlog right now of cases that need to be interviewed,” Haeder said of the problem statewide. “There’s over 1,372 cases just in Blue Earth County that still need to be assigned an investigation.”
While public health workers struggle to keep up with the resurgent pandemic, they’re also planning to put an end to it once vaccines start to become available — possibly later this year or early in 2021. Virtual meetings with state and regional health agencies are occurring regularly, and the county is ordering syringes, alcohol-pads and other supplies that will be needed for mass vaccinations.
And they’re contemplating where and how the injections can be given while abiding by the need to keep people separated. During distribution of vaccines in 2009 for the H1N1 flu, which was less contagious and less deadly than COVID-19, there wasn’t a great emphasis on social distancing.
“It’s going to look very different than H1N1 where people were much closer together in line,” Haeder said. “That’s not going to be able to happen this time.”
