MANKATO — After an uncomfortable night of shaking, sweating, headaches and photosensitivity, Jacob Bases woke up with a fever Monday.
He said he quickly realized he should get tested for COVID-19. The results, which came back Wednesday, confirmed his suspicions.
He posted a video describing his ordeal on his Facebook page.
While the 31-year-old Mankato man expects to recover from the illness at home, he advised those who haven't been taking the pandemic seriously to start listening to health experts.
“Listen to scientists,” he said. “They’ve been telling us the best thing we can do is stay 6 feet apart and have a mask.”
His advice came right around when regional health officials released statements Thursday recommending people wear masks in all public settings. The South Central Healthcare Coalition’s release reiterated how masks are effective at reducing spread.
Bases, a service worker in Mankato, said he agrees with the recommendations.
“I’ve kind of always been an advocate for how people should take this more seriously,” he said. “I wrote about how this isn’t going anywhere.”
He wrote a blog post about COVID-19 on Medium.com a few days before his first symptoms. In the post, he describes how Mankato’s hospitality industry had to adjust to fast-changing state guidance for outdoor and indoor service because Gov. Tim Walz buckled to conservative pressure to open up more businesses faster.
He also pointed out “late night crowds downtown seem unconcerned with social distancing.” Blue Earth County data show people between 20-29 years old are by far the most common age group to have COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Bases described feeling “relatively miserable” with COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday.
He had a fever, no energy, and muscle pain in his legs and rib area. The photosensitivity also continued to the point he couldn’t look at screens.
By Wednesday, the fever broke but a dull headache lingered. As of Thursday, he had a sore throat and his appetite hadn't returned.
The Minnesota Department of Health contacted him to see if he needed any assistance with groceries or other supplies while he isolates at home for at least 10 days from the time his first symptoms appeared. He contacted people who were around him in the days leading up to his symptoms, and said their test results are pending.
Bases’ diagnosis by Mankato Clinic occurred on the first of a two-day uptick in COVID-19 cases in south-central Minnesota. The nine-county region’s 18 new cases on Wednesday and 19 on Thursday added up to the largest two-day increase in cases since late May, just before more businesses started reopening in Minnesota.
Within weeks of welcoming back customers, two Mankato bars announced temporary closures Wednesday. Social media was abuzz with reports of further closures Thursday, but none could be verified.
Upticks in Watonwan County, which leads the region in per capita COVID-19 cases, also prompted health officials there to ask residents to increase their prevention efforts.
“In the last 24 hours we've seen the largest single-day increase in positive cases in the county,” stated Naomi Ochsendorf, Watonwan County’s human services director on Wednesday. “We are very concerned this increase will continue unless and until individuals take the recommended steps to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.”
Although cases picked up in the region over recent days, Minnesota’s hospitalization rates have trended downward since late May. The rates are a good indication that the state’s health system is prepared to handle a surge in cases.
At the same time, the virus continues to circulate in communities and fewer people are sheltering in place than previous months. Every county in south-central Minnesota has had newly identified positives this week.
Until there’s a vaccine, people should expect to see fluctuating increases, said Eric Weller, coordinator for the South Central Healthcare Coalition. He said more testing likely has something to do with the increases.
“It’s going to ebb and flow over the next six to 12 months,” he said.
It’s possible reopened businesses in the first half of June contributed to the recent increase in cases, he said, but it’s not so clear cut. There were also fears about the mass protests against police brutality leading to cases increasing, but it hasn’t been the case so far.
“It’s going to move around county to county,” Weller said. “ … This is what we’ve been planning for, and I think this will continue until we see some sort of vaccine.”
He stressed the importance of mask-wearing when people are out of their homes. The coalition named settings like stores, salons, churches and restaurants among the places where masks should be worn.
As someone who has COVID-19, Bases said he wishes wearing masks wasn't such a partisan issue. Many politicians have followed public health advice on masks, but President Donald Trump and his administration have refused to wear them.
“We should be following the examples of places that have done it successfully,” Bases said. “We’re failing for sure.”
