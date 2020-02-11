MANKATO — Leaders from several coworking spaces in southern Minnesota say a new collaboration will promote worker flexibility.
Mogwai Collaborative in Mankato and similar organizations in Austin, Rochester, Pine Island, Red Wing and Winona announced a passport program Tuesday that would allow members to use workspace in any of the cities.
Just as coworking spaces foster collaborations between the entrepreneurs who use them, Mogwai’s Stephanie Braun said the passport program is a way for the organizations to make a larger impact by joining forces.
“Competition is good and healthy, but I think we can all move the needle a little farther if we all come together and share our great ideas,” she said.
The idea originated from discussions between leaders at Mogwai and Rochester’s Collider Coworking. The team behind Austin’s Launch Coworking space organized the program from there, while Pi-Co.Works in Pine City, Red Wing Ignite and Winona's Garage Cowork Space are also on board.
To use the spaces members can either purchase $99 punch-card passports valid for five visits or pay $250 for unlimited access.
Modern workers increasingly want to work remotely, Braun said, and coworking spaces allow people to do so outside their homes.
She noted Mogwai has members who work remotely for Twin Cities organizations, while others come from Rochester and Red Wing. The coworking spaces came up with the idea as they realized their members work across the state, said Jamie Sundsbak of Collider Coworking in a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.