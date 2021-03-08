MANKATO — New devices will help Mankato firefighters provide precise CPR for extended periods with less manpower.
Federal funding and a gift from the Mayo Clinic Health System helped the Mankato Department of Public Safety acquire two LUCAS Chest Compression Systems last month.
The portable mechanical devices give chest compressions to patients who are in cardiac arrest.
The battery-operated tools have two advantages for patients and first responders, according to Jeff Bengtson, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
The equipment is fitted over a person's body and perfectly delivers compressions at the recommended rate and depth, Bengtson said.
Humans are imperfect and manually performing CPR is exhausting, Bengtson said.
First responders typically take turns providing manual CPR. Two minutes or less is the standard. Having a LUCAS device will require fewer firefighters to respond to the scene and will free up those who are on scene to provide other critical care, Bengtson said.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service already has been using LUCAS systems. Mankato firefighters, who have medical training, are often the first to arrive at medical calls. They now will be able to deploy the tool more quickly, Bengtson said.
Across the nine counties served by the South Central Minnesota EMS System, 30 ambulance services and 25 fire departments or other first response units have LUCAS systems.
Since June 2019, Executive Director Mark Griffith said the EMS System has recognized 19 EMS teams for providing life-saving CPR. Sixteen of those events included a LUCAS device.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety has not yet used its new devices in the field.
One device is now housed at the Public Safety building downtown, and the other rotates between the other two stations depending on which station has firefighters on call. Firefighters will take the device with them whenever they are dispatched to a suspected cardiac arrest.
Since there is not a lot of research yet regarding the use of the new devices, the American Heart Association still recommends manual compressions when feasible.
“Manual CPR is still recognized as the gold standard in cardiac arrest care,” Griffith said. “But the LUCAS device has helped to ensure that long-term, continuous high-quality CPR is possible when it’s not physically feasible to provide manual CPR for an extended amount of time.”
The devices also are helping provide more consistent compressions while patients are being transported to a hospital.
“The LUCAS has helped to ensure that the quality manual compressions started by the providers can be continued, without interruption, all the way to further care,” Griffith said.
The devices cost around $15,000 each. The Mankato Department of Public Safety used funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and received a grant from the Mayo Clinic Health System.
It's not the first time Mayo has helped the city of Mankato obtain life-saving devices. In 2019 a grant helped purchase around 40 portable automated external defibrillators.
